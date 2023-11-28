Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors' 'Reimagined Philanthropy' Accelerates the Journey to Philanthropic Impact

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) today announced the launch of "Reimagined Philanthropy," a two-volume publication that goes beyond conventional wisdom in the world of giving to empower emerging and seasoned philanthropists with comprehensive guidance for creating a more just world.

While there is an abundance of information on effective philanthropy, until now there has not been a singular, comprehensive resource encapsulating a majority of best practices. In today's evolving philanthropic landscape, the need for a resource that demystifies the complexities of giving has never been more significant. "Reimagined Philanthropy" fills this gap, offering a structured approach firmly rooted in the credibility and expertise RPA has cultivated as a leader in the philanthropic sector for over two decades.

Volume I of Reimagined Philanthropy, subtitled "A Roadmap to Helping Create a More Just World," is tailored to equip emerging philanthropies with a solid foundation for effective giving. It delves into ensuring the appropriate mindset, innovative ways to support grantees, and new ways to consider evidence for assessing impact. Familiar topics such as motivations for giving, setting goals, and choosing the right approaches and vehicles are also included.

Volume II, subtitled "Advanced Donor Strategies for a More Just World," is aimed at experienced philanthropists who are committed to expanding and sharpening their giving practices. Recognizing the need for donors to reassess their approaches in light of the changing environment, it delves into embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion principles in philanthropy, confronting the sources of wealth, adopting a systems perspective, redefining philanthropic impact, wielding endowments for good, and the pivotal role of communications in driving impact. Volume II also offers RPA's bespoke guidance on strategic time horizons, the Philanthropy Framework, and Operating Archetypes.

Melissa A. Berman, RPA's CEO, aptly states, "Philanthropy's role in the pursuit of justice and equity is undergoing a deep reevaluation. Reimagined Philanthropy serves as a guide for this transformative journey, empowering individuals, families, and organizations to become architects of positive change."

Reimagined Philanthropy isn't merely a publication; it will help donors navigate the evolving landscape of giving. It addresses complex issues with thoughtfulness, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to bettering society for those who need it most. This blueprint for philanthropic transformation emphasizes intentionality, structure, and focus, effectively balancing the urgency of today's challenges with a patient, well-considered approach.

RPA Board Chair Valerie Rockefeller remarks, "Reimagined Philanthropy is a significant milestone in the evolution of philanthropy towards justice. I'm excited to share this transformative resource grounded in the wisdom of diverse advisors, and I'm optimistic about the progress it will inspire."

Both volumes of Reimagined Philanthropy are now available, providing philanthropists with the guidance they need to navigate the evolving landscape with confidence.

About Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) accelerates philanthropy in pursuit of a just world. Continuing the Rockefeller family's legacy of thoughtful, effective philanthropy, RPA is a global nonprofit at the forefront of philanthropic growth and innovation, with a diverse team of experienced grantmakers with significant depth of knowledge across the spectrum of issue areas. Founded in 2002, RPA has grown into one of the world's largest philanthropic service organizations and has facilitated more than $4 billion in grantmaking to more than 70 countries. RPA currently advises on and manages more than $600 million in annual giving by individuals, families, foundations, and corporations. RPA also serves as a fiscal sponsor for over 100 projects, providing governance, management, and operational infrastructure to support their charitable purposes.

For more information, please visit www.rockpa.org.

