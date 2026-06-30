Rocket Alumni Solutions Expands Impact Across Sports, Military, Corporate, Aviation, and Community Recognition

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions, a leading provider of touchscreen recognition software, continues to expand its impact beyond schools and universities by helping a wide range of organizations preserve history, celebrate achievement, and create interactive recognition experiences.

Burlington Hall of Fame

For years, Rocket Alumni Solutions has partnered with public schools, private schools, athletic departments, and Division I universities to power digital halls of fame, athletic recognition displays, donor recognition walls, alumni archives, and campus history exhibits. Today, that same interactive touchscreen platform is being used by sports halls of fame, professional clubs, aviation organizations, veteran-focused nonprofits, corporate teams, and community groups.

These organizations use Rocket's touchscreen recognition software to turn photos, biographies, awards, videos, websites, documents, and historical records into searchable digital displays that are easy for visitors, members, fans, employees, donors, and families to explore.

Burlington Sports Hall of Fame partners with Rocket Alumni Solutions to recognize athletic achievement across the Burlington, Ontario community. The interactive display highlights inductees who were born, raised, coached, competed, or made a lasting athletic impact in Burlington. Through Rocket's embed feature, visitors can also explore sponsor websites and view the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony through an embedded YouTube video.

North Dakota Aviation celebrates inductees in the North Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame and the UND Aerospace Hall of Fame through an interactive recognition display. Visitors can learn about each inductee's career, contributions, and impact on the aviation industry. The display also includes QR codes that direct users to scholarship donation opportunities and the North Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame.

Hawthorn Football Club powers its Hawks Museum with Rocket's interactive recognition platform, creating a searchable sports history archive for fans and visitors. The display includes team photos dating back to 1903, player profiles, past guernseys, club history, and other content that helps preserve and showcase the legacy of the football club.

VAU Veterans and Athletes United honors fallen heroes through searchable profile displays. The platform includes dedicated sections for Posthumous Medal of Honor Soldiers and Fallen Heroes, giving visitors a meaningful way to learn about their lives, service, and sacrifice. The display also includes a Contact Us section where visitors can submit questions or additional information.

SimVentions created a corporate recognition and company history display to highlight employees, company milestones, photos, biographies, and the story behind the organization's growth. The display also includes a submission button where team members can share photos of coworkers, company moments, and other historical content.

Rocket Alumni Solutions' continued expansion across industries shows how interactive recognition technology can help any organization preserve history and strengthen community connection. Whether used for a school hall of fame, sports museum, aviation archive, veterans memorial, corporate recognition display, or community history exhibit, Rocket's platform makes recognition searchable, accessible, and easy to update.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to leading universities including the University of Maryland, Louisiana State University, New York University, and Virginia Tech, as well as public high schools, private schools, athletic departments, nonprofits, and community organizations. Rocket Alumni Solutions' touchscreen recognition software helps organizations create interactive halls of fame, digital recognition displays, donor recognition walls, alumni archives, athletic history displays, and community recognition exhibits. The platform supports unlimited data, pre-built templates, multimedia content, embedded websites, QR codes, and plug-and-play setup, making it easy for organizations to preserve history, celebrate achievement, and create engaging visitor experiences. Rocket maintains an 87+ NPS rating, reflecting strong customer satisfaction, ease of use, and ongoing support.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions