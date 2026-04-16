BOSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions is the leading provider of Touchscreen Recognition Software. Trusted with over 2,000+ installations and an NPS of 87 (verified via Pendo), Rocket Alumni Solutions delivers a first-class, premium experience built for schools and organizations of all sizes to build a sense of belonging in their communities. It is easy enough, with premade templates, a free plan, and flexible pricing, for the smallest high schools, while still powerful and customizable enough for hundreds of Power 5 schools, professional teams, museums, and government buildings.

Central Gwinnett High School

When a school or organization chooses Rocket Alumni Solutions as their Touchscreen Recognition Display software provider, they are guaranteed a plethora of first-class features. These features include, but are not limited to:

Site-wide Search for fast, intuitive discovery across hundreds of thousands of pieces of multi-media content (images, videos, text, pdf, etc)

for fast, intuitive discovery across hundreds of thousands of pieces of multi-media content (images, videos, text, pdf, etc) Text or Email to Add content instantly from anywhere (automatic AI processing)

content instantly from anywhere (automatic AI processing) Canva-style Live Editor for simple, real-time design updates (limitless customization)

for simple, real-time design updates (limitless customization) Deep AI Integration to accelerate content creation and management (the system gets smarter the more you use it)

to accelerate content creation and management (the system gets smarter the more you use it) Community Submissions to make it easy for people to contribute content (like Wikipedia)

to make it easy for people to contribute content (like Wikipedia) Automated Management to reduce manual work and keep content current (auto-outreach to coaches & staff)

to reduce manual work and keep content current (auto-outreach to coaches & staff) TV and Digital Signage Content synced across screens and displays (use your current static TVs around the hallways)

synced across screens and displays (use your current static TVs around the hallways) Offline Mode for reliable access even without internet connectivity (no more black screens during wifi outages or crowded events - particularly useful for busy tradeshows)

for reliable access even without internet connectivity (no more black screens during wifi outages or crowded events - particularly useful for busy tradeshows) Advanced Filter Options for quicker, more precise browsing

for quicker, more precise browsing Face Search to instantly find people in photo libraries (Includes AI forward and reverse aging search)

to instantly find people in photo libraries (Includes AI forward and reverse aging search) Jersey Try-On Photo Booth for interactive, fan-friendly experiences (community members can see themselves in the old or new jerseys)

for interactive, fan-friendly experiences (community members can see themselves in the old or new jerseys) ADA WCAG 2.2 AA Accessibility designed for strong accessibility compliance (WCAG 2.1 AA is a new legal requirement for schools and government organizations)

designed for strong accessibility compliance (WCAG 2.1 AA is a new legal requirement for schools and government organizations) Easy Data Access for simple import, export, and content control (avoid vendor lock-in and always have access to your data)

for simple import, export, and content control (avoid vendor lock-in and always have access to your data) Single year or multi-year pricing based on your organization's needs

based on your organization's needs Photo Management built for organizing, updating, and showcasing images (a full DAM with Digital Asset Management tools)

built for organizing, updating, and showcasing images (a full DAM with Digital Asset Management tools) Unlimited White-Glove Human Data Entry to save staff time (24/7 unlimited phone, video chat, texting, email support with US based staff)

to save staff time (24/7 unlimited phone, video chat, texting, email support with US based staff) Custom Domain Name for a branded, school-specific experience

for a branded, school-specific experience Built in Advertising Opportunities for schools to make money and fund their programs

for schools to make money and fund their programs Free Touchscreens built for public environments, pre-configured for plug-and-play setup and long-term ease of use in busy school settings (hardware agnostic chromium supports full customizability for custom setups)

built for public environments, pre-configured for plug-and-play setup and long-term ease of use in busy school settings (hardware agnostic chromium supports full customizability for custom setups) Google Play Store optional kiosk app download on smart touchscreens

Rocket Alumni Solutions provides institutions with a powerful, modern platform to convert historical archives into engaging, interactive experiences that resonate with students and alumni alike. This digital hub simplifies the management of records and more, while allowing real-time updates of new achievements with Rocket's new AI Assistant and Text-to-Edit feature. By implementing this technology, organizations ensure their history remains accessible and continues to inspire their community for years to come.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions is proud to work with over 1,500+ organizations, from professional associations like the PGA Tour to the largest colleges, including Maryland, LSU, NYU, and Virginia Tech down to the smallest public high schools with minimal resources. Their Touchscreen Software has maintained an 87+ NPS rating, indicating exceptional ease of use and value add. Through Rocket Alumni Solutions' best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create their own interactive Hall of Fame to celebrate their community's legacy and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for small schools, as well as premium features to support the largest organizations: unlimited data, pre-made templates and plug-and-play setup making it easy to build up your site. Rocket Alumni Solutions creates a lasting impression on students, faculty, alumni, and the entire community.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions