Rocket Carwash Continues Expansion and Completes Third California Acquisition of 2023

News provided by

Rocket Carwash

18 May, 2023, 08:52 ET

OMAHA, Neb., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Carwash has announced the acquisition of Zipline Carwash in Woodcrest, California. In February, Rocket acquired two Uptown Auto Spa locations in Temecula and Loma Linda as part of its aggressive growth strategy. The company has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and these new acquisitions will help to further solidify its position as an emerging leader in the membership-based car wash industry.

"We're experiencing rapid growth while enhancing the car wash experience in this competitive industry," said Jason Ricks, Chief Operations Officer of Rocket Carwash. "When we bring pre-existing car washes into the Rocket Carwash family, we implement the practices that have set us apart in the industry, offering added value to customers and providing an experience that's truly worthy of the Rocket Carwash nameplate."

The Rocket Carwash membership model allows customers to choose the level that best suits their budget while receiving a full car care experience. Amenities at most locations include a well-stocked member's room with towels and high-quality supplies for interior cleaning, mat cleaning stations, and vacuums.

In addition to providing an exceptional wash experience, Rocket Carwash is committed to community stewardship. Community outreach and fundraising are pillars of the organization. In 2022, that included partnering with 265 different organizations through fundraising programs and donations.

Rocket also invests in water conservation practices to process the wash water. On average, their car washes use up to 70% less water than a comparable at-home multi-step wash. As an employer, Rocket Carwash offers growth potential for team members at each location, across state lines, and at the headquarters located in the heart of Downtown Omaha. 

About Rocket Carwash

Rocket Carwash, a City+Ventures company, is a premium car wash that provides customers with industry-leading services. Rocket Carwash is committed to building the communities that it serves through various initiatives, including fundraising programs for local athletic teams, service clubs, churches, youth groups, and more. Voted Best of Omaha four years in a row, Rocket Carwash continues to provide members with exceptional, ease-driven experiences through multiple monthly membership options. There are currently 22 locations in 6 states.

About City+Ventures
Founded by Danny White and Chris Erickson, City+Ventures is a premier investment and development company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but a national footprint, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; car washes; a restaurant collection; a private aviation consulting, sales and management venture; community safety and firearm training facilities; a pageant production company; a health care entity; construction-related businesses; and a real estate management entity.

The company also holds a significant real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures' proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list.

SOURCE Rocket Carwash

Also from this source

Rocket Carwash's Fast-Paced Nationwide Expansion and Elevated Service Level

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.