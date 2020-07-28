Rocket Companies Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

DETROIT, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket Companies"), today announced plans to commence the roadshow for its proposed IPO. Founded by Dan Gilbert, tech-driven Rocket Companies provides industry-leading real estate, mortgage and financial services, empowering consumers through entities including Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender.

Rocket Companies has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to offer 150,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. Rocket Companies also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock from Rocket Companies. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $20 and $22 per share. Rocket Companies has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "RKT." The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 20,000 team members across the United States. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 consecutive years.

