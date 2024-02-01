Rocket Companies Appoints AI and Fintech Expert Alex Rampell to Board of Directors

News provided by

Rocket Companies, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

This appointment of Rampell, along with the recent addition of CEO Varun Krishna to the Board, furthers the Company's fintech and AI-driven vision.

DETROIT, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), the Detroit-based fintech platform company including mortgage, real estate and other financial services businesses, today announced that Alex Rampell has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors.

Continue Reading
Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) announced that Alex Rampell has been appointed as an independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors.
Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) announced that Alex Rampell has been appointed as an independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Rampell currently serves as General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, focusing on fintech investments. A noted serial entrepreneur, he cofounded many tech-driven financial companies including Affirm, one of the largest businesses in the rapidly growing 'buy-now-pay-later' space, which went public in early 2021. He also cofounded TrialPay, a transactional advertising and payments company serving some of the world's largest digital goods and e-commerce clients, which was acquired by Visa in 2015. Most recently, Rampell has been an advocate of the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), forecasting that generative AI will usher in significant transformation and disruption in the financial services space.

"Alex possesses a rare and remarkable perspective on the intersection of technology, finance and emerging trends. For nearly three decades, he has been creating tech products that simplify the payments and financial processes for a number of large companies," said Dan Gilbert, Founder and Chairman of Rocket Companies. "One of the world's leading experts on artificial intelligence, he is also a highly sought-after consultant for many successful businesses. As Alex joins our Board, I look forward to his insight and having his influence on our business as we continue pursuing our mission of AI-powered homeownership."

Varun Krishna, Rocket Companies CEO, also joined the Board of Directors in December 2023. With more than 20 years of experience, Varun brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective into the fintech space. Now, combined with the addition of Alex Rampell, Rocket Companies has significantly bolstered its product and fintech expertise to complement the skills and experience of the existing Board.

"When I heard Varun speak about the AI tools Rocket is creating, and the massive amount of data at their fingertips, I was simply blown away. The impact that Rocket can have for North Americans who are working toward their dream of homeownership is monumental," said Rampell. "I'm looking forward to working closely with leadership and the Board to learn even more about how we can make Rocket the leader in using AI to simplify the process of buying, selling and financing homes."

Rampell is a tech visionary who has been a software engineer and innovator since childhood. At just 10 years old, he began developing "shareware" programs that were posted across the internet. After paper checks started filling his mailbox as payment for his software, he realized there had to be a way to better send and receive funds. This frustration led to his first foray into the fintech space, as he pioneered a way to receive payments through email. He continued building disruptive technology through high school and college, before founding many innovative startups.

He joins at a key time for Rocket. The Company is well positioned to lead the transformation of the homebuying space through generative AI, using the technology to automate routine and complex tasks with the goal of driving a superior homebuying experience. In just a single year, Rocket used AI to generate approximately 3.7 billion customer interactions and decisions.

Rampell also serves on the boards of several Andreessen Horowitz portfolio companies, including Branch, Brightside, Descript, Divvy, Earnin, FlyHomes, Loft, Mercury, Point, Propel, Sentilink, Super Evil Mega Corp, Wise Ltd and Very Good Security. He holds a BA in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from Harvard University.

About Rocket Companies 

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform company including personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Money, Rocket Loans, Rocket Mortgage Canada, Lendesk, Core Digital Media and Rocket Connections.

The Company helps clients achieve the goal of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing a total of 21 times. For more information, please visit the Rocket Companies Website or Investor Relations Website.

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.

Also from this source

Rocket Companies Appoints Jonathan Mildenhall as Chief Marketing Officer

Rocket Companies Appoints Jonathan Mildenhall as Chief Marketing Officer

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), the Detroit-based fintech platform company including mortgage, real estate and other financial services businesses,...
Rocket Companies Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Rocket Companies Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of tech-driven...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.