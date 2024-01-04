Rocket Companies Appoints Jonathan Mildenhall as Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

Rocket Companies, Inc.

04 Jan, 2024, 12:30 ET

Mildenhall is an internationally recognized marketing leader with decades of experience growing brands for public companies including Coca Cola and Airbnb.

DETROIT, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), the Detroit-based fintech platform company including mortgage, real estate and other financial services businesses, today announced that it has named Jonathan Mildenhall as its first ever group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective January 8, 2024.

In this new role, Mildenhall will be responsible for creating a unified and compelling voice for all businesses under the Rocket Companies umbrella, with all marketing and communications teams for the Company's brands reporting directly to him.

Continue Reading
Rocket Companies appoints internationally recognized marketing leader Jonathan Mildenhall as Chief Marketing Officer
Rocket Companies appoints internationally recognized marketing leader Jonathan Mildenhall as Chief Marketing Officer

"Jonathan is one of the top marketing minds in the world, with a strong reputation for consistently delivering compelling campaigns that break through the clutter and become socially relevant," said Varun Krishna, Chief Executive Officer for Rocket Companies. "I have been highly impressed by the number of incredible stories we have to tell. Countless customers, team members and vendors have told us how working with Rocket changed their lives. I am looking forward to Jonathan and the team creating new and innovative ways to share these inspiring narratives with the world."

Mildenhall brings more than 30 years of experience building and promoting large, brand-focused companies. In 2018, he co-founded TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, one of the world's leading branding and marketing consultancies. Over the past five years, the business has helped some of the world's most influential companies scale their impact including Pinterest, LinkedIn, Zalando, PepsiCo, NextDoor and Walmart. Mildenhall will remain Chairman of the business.

"The role Rocket plays in helping people achieve the American Dream through home ownership and financial freedom is massive and cannot be overstated," said Mildenhall. "I am honored to be given the opportunity to work with this talented team, led by Varun, to tell stories that will inspire and motivate. It will be our mission to create integrated marketing campaigns that live up to the extraordinary social impact that Rocket makes every day."

Prior to founding his own firm, Mildenhall served as the first CMO of Airbnb and led the marketing through a period of unprecedented growth of the company. He and his team helped the brand become a household name while the short-term rental company expanded from 400,000 homes on the platform to more than 4.5 million residences in 191 countries in just three and a half years. Airbnb aired its first Super Bowl commercial under Mildenhall and forged many co-marketing partnerships with culturally relevant brands to raise awareness and legitimacy for the business.

Before his time at Airbnb, Mildenhall led Coca-Cola's marketing as Vice President of global advertising strategy and content excellence. He and his team took Coke's creative in new directions and created the company's global marketing campaign "Open Happiness," which helped the brand see its most profitable growth period in 20 years. During his time leading Coke's marketing, it was named the Creative Marketer of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Mildenhall, a British-American, is also a board member of GoFundMe and Fanatics. He has been included on Forbes' list of the World's most influential CMOs, Business Insider's list of the most innovative CMOs and won Adweek's Brand Genius award.

About Rocket Companies
Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform company including personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Money, Rocket Loans, Rocket Mortgage Canada, Lendesk, Core Digital Media and Rocket Connections.

The Company helps clients achieve the goal of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage, #1 in client satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing a total of 21 times. For more information, please visit the Rocket Companies Website or Investor Relations Website.

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.

Also from this source

Rocket Companies Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Rocket Companies Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of tech-driven...
Rocket Companies to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 2

Rocket Companies to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 2

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of tech-driven...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.