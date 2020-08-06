Rocket Companies Celebrates its Debut as a Public Company

DETROIT, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company") today celebrates its debut on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") as a publicly traded company with its stock beginning to trade under the ticker symbol "RKT." Founded by Dan Gilbert, tech-driven Rocket Companies provides industry-leading real estate, mortgage and financial services, empowering consumers through entities including Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender. Members of Rocket Companies' leadership team will be ringing the Opening Bell at 9:30 AM ET.

"Rocket Companies has a proven record of innovation that drives industry disruption and delivers an unmatched customer experience, and we're excited to continue that legacy now as a public company," said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. "We see tremendous runway to drive long-term profitable growth by increasing market share in the massive and fragmented mortgage industry and leveraging our technology platform to unlock opportunities in our ecosystem. We invest for the long-term and place enormous value on supporting our team members, clients and hometowns."

Farner continued, "I'm proud of the company we've built, both in our financial results and in our resolve to be a force for good. I'd like to thank our team members for their tireless dedication to helping our clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom, and I look forward to beginning this next chapter for Rocket Companies."

The widely recognized "Rocket" brand is synonymous with providing simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions for complex personal transactions. Rocket Companies' flagship business, Rocket Mortgage, is an end-to-end digital experience for personal mortgages and is the largest retail mortgage originator in the U.S. The Company's innovative technology platform has enabled its expansion into complementary industries, providing long-term growth opportunities in real estate services, personal lending, and auto sales.

"Rocket has spent the last 35 years becoming America's largest mortgage lender by taking the road less traveled," added Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of the board of Rocket Companies. "I have full confidence in Jay and the rest of the senior leaders to build on the blueprint that got the company to where it is today and find innovative ways to reach new clients in the future."

Rocket Companies has been headquartered in Detroit, Michigan since 2010. Through the Quicken Loans Community Fund, the Company's contributions and expertise have been able to improve access to housing, employment, and education. In July 2020, the Company announced millions invested into initiatives such as Connect 313, an organization that coordinates digital inclusion strategy across the city of Detroit, as part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic's "Changing the Course" initiative. The company's team members have donated hundreds of thousands of hours to assist in accomplishing these demanding goals.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking information," including with respect to the initial public offering. These statements are made through the use of words or phrases such as "will" or "expect" and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 20,000 team members across the United States. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 consecutive years. For more information please visit www.rocketcompanies.com.

