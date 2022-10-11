Rocket Express Car Wash Announces Boise State University Multi-Year Athletics Sponsorship

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Express Car Wash (rocketexpress.com/) has announced its multi-year investment in Boise State University's athletic programs through an extensive sponsorship agreement with Bronco Sports Properties, LLC and is now the Official Car Wash of Boise State University. This marks Rocket's first foray into college sports marketing. Rocket Express operates five Mega Wash locations in Idaho and Utah, and is a part of ZIPS Car Wash, LLC.

"We're extremely proud to be investing at this level in collegiate sports and offering some of the perks of the sponsorship directly to our customers like tickets, co-branded giveaways and gameday activations as our relationship with the Broncos grows," said Mark Youngworth, CMO, Rocket Express Car Wash. "Bronco fans have supported us for many years and this is a way for us to show that same support through this key sponsorship of the local college athletic programs," he added.

Its overall sponsorship agreement provides Rocket with significant brand visibility among the university's fanbase through assets which include IP marks, radio, social and Fan365 digital product. Engaging aspects of the partnership are already in play as Rocket has launched consumer offers on car washes, digital gaming through social media and giveaways in the Bronco Game Day app.

Customers will start to see the partnership come to life when visiting any Boise area Rocket Express Car Wash. Consumers will be able to show their support by selecting a "Boise State Shoot the Moon" car wash for just $20 and will notice Bronco logos throughout the Rocket property as the team shows their Boise State pride through the partnership.

"Boise State Athletics and Bronco Sports Properties are thrilled to welcome Rocket Express Car Wash to our team," said Jeff Cavender, Manager of Bronco Sports Business Development. "Through their support, Rocket Express Car Wash will be a part of our exciting gamedays, as well as, offering Bronco fans the opportunity for discounted car washes and fun prizing. Broncos supporting Broncos is a large part of what makes Boise State a special place and we could not be more pleased to partner with Rocket Express, The Official Car Wash of Boise State Athletics," he added.

About Rocket Express Car Wash

At Rocket Express Car Wash (rocketexpress.com) it's our goal to provide and combine the best car wash and the best value to create a terrific customer experience. Our company culture is focused on our people, our customers, and the environment. Our goal is to lead with integrity, prioritize our team and our customers, and respect the environment through use of recycled water, solar energy and only the safest cleaning products. Rocket Express Car Wash is part of ZIPS Car Wash, LLC.

About Bronco Sports Properties

Bronco Sports Properties is LEARFIELD's locally based team solely dedicated to Boise State Athletics. The team works alongside the athletics department on all aspects of the comprehensive multimedia rights agreement including the corporate partner platform. LEARFIELD is a media, data and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions.

SOURCE Rocket Express Car Wash