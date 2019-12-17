Rocket Fiber Powers The Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center As Official Internet And Network Services Partner

DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Pistons and Rocket Fiber announced today a partnership in which the Detroit-based technology company will serve as the official internet and network services partner for the Detroit Pistons and the new state-of-the-art Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rocket Fiber will also hold the naming rights to the performance center's state-of-the-art broadcast studio. The Rocket Fiber Studio contains seven unique broadcast sets along with windows from ceiling to floor that give fans and the general public an opportunity to look directly at the playing court from street level. A fully integrated control room allows for seamless broadcast and editing capabilities.

Providing optimal connectivity, the PPC's network infrastructure was fully designed, built and managed by Rocket Fiber. Rocket Fiber's multi-gigabit speed internet benefits both the Pistons and their fans by enhancing overall audience engagement with real-time, interactive experiences.

Pistons' Vice Chairman Arn Tellem lauded the partnership as one that provides great value for the organization from an information technology perspective while also continuing investment in Detroit and the surrounding business community.

"We are pleased to work with Rocket Fiber as the official internet and network services partner on the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center," said Tellem. "Rocket Fiber is a Detroit-based company that provides outstanding technology and customer service while looking beyond its business interests to be a great partner in the community."

Benefit to the Fans

The multi-gigabit speed internet will be available to Pistons' staff, players, fans and guests throughout the facility. Fans will be able to enjoy a streamlined, digital experience, and receive instantaneous access to player stats and highlights through scoreboards, television broadcasts and phone applications – allowing for unprecedented insight into the sport.

Benefit to the Team

The Rocket Fiber platform is a first-of-its-kind in professional sports and provides the Pistons with a platform that will not only take full advantage of current cutting edge technologies, but will also allow them to rapidly integrate future technologies. The infrastructure in place allows business operations to manage communications, databases, file storage and retention with high capacity and high security. From a basketball operations standpoint, the Rocket Fiber platform supports performance data systems, health and wellness initiatives and other analytical systems.

"As Detroit's most advanced internet service provider, we wanted to provide home-grown technology and infrastructure to support the larger downtown ecosystem," said Edi Demaj, COO and co-founder of Rocket Fiber. "Our partnership with the Pistons allowed us to build a fiber network from the ground-up, ensuring that the Pistons had access to the fastest broadband connection possible, while simultaneously providing networking capabilities that are unrivalled anywhere in the world of sports."

Rocket Fiber network specifications include:

Diverse and redundant 10 Gbps internet connections

The fiber network was built on a dedicated Carrier Fiber Optic Ring to support high security, capacity and connection volume within the network of the facility

This dedicated Ring provides a secure connection for all business and basketball IT functions, data collection recording services and cloud access

The geographically diverse Cloud Pod Platform can assist with workload and migration assistance for future Pistons technology partners

­­­About Rocket Fiber

Rocket Fiber is a Michigan-based company that delivers multi-gigabit internet and connectivity solutions for businesses and residences. The company's core mission is to transform the way clients create, collaborate and communicate. Rocket Fiber's portfolio of services includes managed network services, data and cloud, voice and dedicated internet, all of which are backed by award winning, white-glove client service and a state-of-the-art 24/7/365 Network Operations Center.

About Detroit Pistons

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. The club made its return to Detroit in 2017, playing games at the new state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena. The new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area serves as the organization's practice facility and corporate headquarters and opened in October 2019. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

