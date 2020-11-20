Rocket Insights is Named a Top Place to Work by the Boston Globe

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Insights has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 13th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. Rocket Insights was ranked 14th in the Top Small Employers category.

"This is our first time being named to the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts, and it couldn't have come at a better time," said Ashley Streb, Partner at Rocket Insights. "2020 has been no joke, but our employees have come together to work hard for our clients and to support one another. I'm really proud of our team this year and the fact that we've continued to grow our business. It's a testament to everyone in the company."

Rocket Insights, part of Dept, is the fastest-growing product agency in the United States, focused on creating beautiful apps for mobile, voice, and the web. The company recently ranked number 687 on the Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing private companies. Rocket Insights was also recognized this year in the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50, Built In Boston's Best Places to Work, and Inc's Best Workplaces lists.

"This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

About Rocket Insights

Part of Dept, Rocket Insights is the fastest-growing product agency in the United States, focused on creating beautiful apps for Mobile, Voice and the Web.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

