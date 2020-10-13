Rocket Insights Joins PathCheck Foundation's Global Partner Program to Develop Open Source Software to Help Contain the Pandemic

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Insights, part of Dept, today announced it has joined PathCheck Foundation's global partner program, PathCheck Alliance, as a founding member. Rocket Insights is working with PathCheck Foundation to develop and implement exposure notification and digital contact tracing solutions to help contain COVID-19.

PathCheck Foundation was spun out of MIT in March 2020 to build digital solutions to contain COVID-19 and revitalize the economy, while protecting individual privacy and liberty. PathCheck supports the Google Apple Exposure Notification system and a range of other technologies to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Teams in seven U.S. states and countries are implementing PathCheck technology to create exposure notification mobile apps for their communities, including Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Cyprus.

"Early in the pandemic, our team was eager to find ways we could leverage our skills to help contain the spread of the virus," said Ashley Streb, partner at Rocket Insights. "We were introduced to the PathCheck Foundation and jumped at the opportunity to provide product strategy, design and engineering to support the foundation's vision of creating digital solutions to fight the pandemic."

PathCheck partnered with Rocket Insights to design and build an app for digital contact tracing using privacy-preserving GPS data. This was followed by a second, separate app for exposure notification using the Google Apple Exposure Notification framework. This app uses Bluetooth to anonymously and securely identify when phones have been near each other and potential COVID-19 exposures have occurred (note: these capabilities are entirely optional and privacy preserving). The apps enable communities to work together to stop the spread of the virus, and complement other public health strategies, including manual contact tracing efforts.

Rocket Insights is working with PathCheck to build more features into the system to support the full spectrum of digital pandemic response needs, including leveraging the company's experience in developing the PathCheck open source exposure notification app to help other states, governments and countries implement it within their communities.

"We have an incredible network of partners helping develop open source software that is being used by states and countries to help contain the pandemic," said Adam Berrey, chief executive officer at PathCheck Foundation. "Rocket Insights was one of our first partners to come on board, and without them, we would not have shipped our first apps."

Rocket Insights joins other founding PathCheck Alliance members, including Intel, Red Hat, Akamai, NTT DATA, Maximus, Extreme Solutions, AIO Digital, NextGenSys, Noveltech, RISE, KIOS, Nuland and Thoughtbot.

About Rocket Insights

Part of Dept, Rocket Insights is the fastest growing product agency in the United States, focused on creating beautiful apps for Mobile, Voice and the Web. Learn more at www.rocketinsights.com.

About PathCheck Foundation

Spun out of MIT, PathCheck Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to containing the pandemic and revitalizing economies while preserving individual privacy and liberty. PathCheck builds open source software, advises health authorities and private sector organizations, and provides research and insights related to digital contact tracing, exposure notification, and digital public health solutions. With significant charitable funding, 1,800 volunteers, and a core team of technology and public health professionals, PathCheck Foundation is the leading nonprofit dedicated to creating technology solutions to stop the pandemic and build safe, healthy, resilient communities.

Press Contact: Kristin Cronin, Head of Marketing, Email: [email protected]

