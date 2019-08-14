Rocket Insights Ranks No.156 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,418 Percent

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Rocket Insights is No. 156 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Rocket Insights, Inc.

"We're thrilled to achieve such a high ranking on the Inc. 5000," said Ashley Streb, Partner at Rocket Insights. "Our goal has been to create the agency we always wanted to hire. A team of product experts, at fair rates, working as an extension of our client's core team. Having Rocket recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States is great validation of our unconventional approach."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held Oct. 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact:

Owen Tait

Phone: (925) 854-1970

Email: owentait@rocketinsights.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Rocket Insights, Inc.