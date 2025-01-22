Rocket Launches Rocket.com Website with Integrated Search, Financing and Management Tools

Rocket Companies unites and streamlines the end-to-end homeownership process with Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes

DETROIT, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), the Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses, today announced the launch of Rocket.com. Rocket.com empowers consumers to search, purchase and manage their home financing with an intuitive, AI-driven experience, simplifying every step of the homeownership journey.

With today's limited housing inventory and affordability concerns, Rocket.com simplifies the path to homeownership and offers consumers a one-stop solution. Traditional home search platforms often focus solely on property browsing, leaving buyers without the necessary guidance or actionable options once they are ready to move forward.

Rocket.com improves this by bringing home search, financing and servicing together in one intuitive platform. Clients can easily explore properties and receive personalized financing options from a Rocket banker – all in just a few clicks.

"Rocket.com is designed for serious buyers and sellers, offering a streamlined path to homeownership," said Jamie Belsky, Chief Product and Design Officer at Rocket. "The platform combines Rocket Mortgage's award-winning service with Rocket Homes' search and deep property insights. By leveraging AI technology, we are making buying a home more accessible and achievable for everyone."

At the heart of the site is Rocket's AI Agent, the ultimate homeownership assistant. It provides 24/7 support, answers real estate and mortgage questions and keeps clients and real estate agents informed about interest rates and market trends. In addition, the AI Agent streamlines tasks such as filling out applications, connecting users with Rocket bankers and offering guidance throughout the process. Since its launch, this tool has tripled Rocket's conversion rate from website visits to loan closings, validating the confidence and support it gives consumers every step of the way.

"Rocket.com is a significant milestone for the company and the future of homeownership," Belsky continued. "With this intuitive platform, we will remove traditional barriers for homebuyers through instant offers, AI-powered financing and Verified Approval Letters. We want to create a process that empowers clients with confidence, making it faster and easier for them to achieve their dream of owning a home."

Today's launch is the start for Rocket.com. Homeowners will soon be able to track viewing activity for their homes – whether on or off the market – and access comparable sales data to decide the best time to sell, all powered by Rocket AI. Homeowners serviced by Rocket can use Rocket.com as a central hub for managing mortgages and streamlining the entire homeownership process from click to close.

Visit Rocket.com to explore homes in your area and see how Rocket is leveraging AI to expand the path to homeownership.

Forward Looking Statements

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With more than 65 million call logs each year, 10 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 22 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

