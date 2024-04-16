Rocket Mortgage Celebrates the Everyday Dreammate: Inspiring Fans and Bringing Dreams to Life During the NFL Draft in Detroit

Harnessing the power of social media, dreamers and their biggest advocates come together in support of Habitat for Humanity to help everyone experience home

DETROIT, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, the official mortgage partner of the 2024 NFL Draft and a champion of those dreaming of homeownership, today announced the launch of its "Dreammate" campaign – an inspirational, multi-media campaign celebrating the NFL Draft.

Through the "Dreammate" movement, Rocket Mortgage aims to inspire those relentlessly chasing their dreams. The campaign acknowledges the valuable role of mentors, confidants and motivators in bringing aspirations to life – recognizing that every dream thrives with a robust support network. Whether it is the pursuit of homeownership, launching a business or pursuing a career in the NFL, personal support systems play a crucial role in the journey toward success.

Each time the hashtag #RocketDreammate is used on TikTok or Instagram now through the end of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 27, Rocket Mortgage will make a $10 contribution to Habitat for Humanity up to $250,000, which will help bring to life the dream of homeownership for some deserving Americans across the country.

Behind every dream, there's a "Dreammate" who made it possible. To inspire those who dream of homeownership, Rocket Mortgage has partnered with celebrity "Dreammate" teams – athletes and influential sports personalities – with unique stories of realizing their dreams, including:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose brother Taulia has been a positive force in the realization of his accomplishments and is himself now entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sports broadcasters Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks , who recently joined forces to release "Two Personal" – a thought-provoking podcast. They are each a "Dreammate" to one another as they pursue their dreams together.

and , who recently joined forces to release "Two Personal" – a thought-provoking podcast. They are each a "Dreammate" to one another as they pursue their dreams together. Aidan Hutchinson – a defensive end for the Detroit Lions who was drafted in 2022 and voted to his first Pro Bowl Games in 2023 – along with his sisters and their mother who have encouraged and helped Aidan achieve success throughout his career both on and off the football field.

"As someone who used to sleep with a football under my arm as a kid, I have always dreamed of making a career out of this sport," said NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. "My wildest dreams have come true thanks to the unwavering support and inspiration of my biggest supporter and 'Dreammate' – my little brother Taulia. His encouragement and belief in me fueled my determination to fearlessly chase my passion. I hope to be the same inspiration for him as he enters the next chapter in his football career."

Rocket Mortgage has been a "Dreammate" for millions of Americans throughout its nearly 40-year history, helping put homeownership within their grasp. The company provides technology, resources and innovative programs to homebuyers, helping simplify the often complex and daunting real estate journey.

"At Rocket Mortgage, we know that homeownership is a vital part of the American dream," said Casey Hurbis, Senior Vice President of Brand Experiences and Strategic Partnerships for Rocket Mortgage. "Through the 'Dreammate' campaign, we aim to create hope, inspiration and generational impact by teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to turn dreams into reality. Homeownership is more than just a milestone, it's a lifelong journey, and we are proud to be a true partner to help everyone home."

With the 2024 NFL Draft taking place in Rocket Mortgage's hometown of Detroit, the company is also featuring an interactive house as a part of the NFL Draft Experience where visitors will be able to interact with picturesque art installations, see exclusive sports memorabilia in a trophy room and partake in Instagrammable activations that give attendees a place to snap photos with their "Dreammate."

Use the hashtag #RocketDreammate today to join Rocket Mortgage and Habitat for Humanity as they help more families achieve homeownership and build a world where everyone has a place to call home. To view all the video assets and learn more about the campaign visit YouTube.com/@RocketMortgage/videos.

