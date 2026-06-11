Rocket One Announces Former NASA Astronaut and International Space Station Commander Shane Kimbrough to Join Rocket One Space Advisory Board

Veteran NASA Astronaut, Retired U.S. Army Colonel, and Former Commander of the International Space Station to Advise Rocket One on Space Infrastructure, Advanced Computing, and Orbital Technology Strategy

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: RKTO) Rocket One, Inc. ("Rocket One" or the "Company"), a company focused on advanced computing technologies and next-generation infrastructure for the space economy, today announced the appointment of Colonel (Ret.) Robert "Shane" Kimbrough, former NASA astronaut and International Space Station Commander, to the Company's Space Advisory Board.

Kimbrough brings more than three decades of leadership spanning military aviation, human spaceflight, aerospace operations, and advanced technology development. Selected by NASA in 2004, he completed multiple space missions, including serving as Commander of Expedition 50 aboard the International Space Station as well as Commander of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the ISS. During his NASA career, Kimbrough spent more than a year in space, conducted numerous spacewalks, and helped lead critical scientific and engineering operations aboard the orbiting laboratory. (NASA)

"We are honored to welcome Shane to Rocket One's Space Advisory Board," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket One. "His experience operating at the highest levels of space exploration, mission execution, and technology deployment provides invaluable insight as we build technologies designed to support the next generation of space-based computing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and resilient aerospace systems."

Prior to his NASA service, Kimbrough served as a U.S. Army officer and helicopter pilot, retiring with the rank of Colonel. Following his distinguished NASA career, he has continued supporting innovation and leadership initiatives across the aerospace and technology sectors. (NASA)

"The space industry is entering a transformational period driven by advances in computing, communications, and autonomous systems," said Shane Kimbrough. "I am excited to join Rocket One's advisory board and support the Company's efforts to develop technologies that can help power the future of space operations."

Rocket One is pursuing a strategy focused on advanced semiconductor architectures, radiation-tolerant computing systems, and next-generation technologies designed to address the growing demand for computing infrastructure across commercial space, defense, and artificial intelligence markets.

The addition of Kimbrough further strengthens Rocket One's growing network of advisors and industry leaders as the Company advances its vision of becoming a leading platform at the intersection of space, AI, and advanced computing.

About Shane Kimbrough

Robert "Shane" Kimbrough is a retired NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Army Colonel. Selected by NASA in 2004, he flew multiple missions to space, served as Commander of the International Space Station during Expedition 50, served as Commander for the SpaceX Crew-2 mission, conducted numerous spacewalks, and accumulated more than a year in space across his missions. Prior to NASA, Kimbrough served as an Army aviator and aerospace engineer. (NASA)

About Rocket One Inc.

Rocket One Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing infrastructure for the orbital economy, including next-generation nanomagnetic AI chip technology designed for radiation-tolerant, energy-constrained environments such as low-Earth orbit, deep-space platforms, and defense systems. The Company holds exclusive rights to certain technologies, including a nanomagnetic matrix multiplier architecture intended as a hardware accelerator for machine learning and AI workloads, and related magnetic memory technology with potential applications in radiation-tolerant computing for defense and space systems. The Company is also positioned to pursue opportunities in nano-launch systems and nanosatellite deployment. The Company's biotechnology pipeline, including, but not limited to, HT-001, HT-KIT, HT-ALZ, and its GDNF-based metabolic program, will continue to be advanced under a wholly owned subsidiary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic repositioning, the development potential of the licensed technologies, the suitability of those technologies for orbital, defense, and other applications, anticipated future operations and market opportunities. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the early-stage nature of the licensed technologies, which have not been fabricated as integrated devices, validated in space environments, or qualified for any commercial or government program, and the absence of any commercial product; the substantial additional capital the Company will require to fabricate, test, and qualify the licensed technologies, including for radiation tolerance and space deployment; the long development timelines associated with novel semiconductor and materials platforms; competition from larger, better-funded and well recognized companies in the semiconductor, AI hardware, space, and defense computing sectors; the Company's ability to recruit qualified leadership and technical personnel in nanomagnetic devices, semiconductor engineering, and aerospace systems; the Company's ability to comply with diligence milestones under the Virginia Commonwealth University license agreements, the failure of which could result in loss of license rights; intellectual property risks; export control and government contracting risks associated with defense and space applications; and the risks inherent in a strategic pivot. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings made with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the Company's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (678) 570-6791

www.rocketone.space

SOURCE Rocket One Inc.