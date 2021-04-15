Rocket Rights Selects Vistex for Rights Management

LONDON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, the leading provider of rights and royalty software solutions, is pleased to announce that Rocket Rights, a next generation, multi-genre distributor founded by Matthew and David Frank has chosen Vistex rights and royalty software for managing all its deals and rights with broadcasters and VOD platforms. In addition, their content distribution partner Rights Booster, built to promote the interests of rightsholders in a changing broadcasting world, will use the software for managing its supply contracts with major VOD platforms.

Matthew Franks, CEO of Rocket Rights said:

"When I was running TRX we had the pleasure of working with Vistex. Their understanding and flexible approach to the business of rights was a huge benefit for our content suppliers. We therefore had no hesitation to use their rights and royalty software for our new distribution companies Rocket Rights and Rights Booster. Their cloud solution will be an important part of our offering to clients as we grow and develop the business."

Phil Bird, Head of Sales at Vistex added: "Vistex and TRX had a close working relationship for over two years. So, when Rocket Rights was launched we were delighted the team chose to continue working with us. Our solutions have been tried and tested for 30+ years, extending the capabilities of rights and royalty software with the emphasis very much on useability. For anyone working in the area of rights and royalty management they will recognise addressing this complexity is no easy task.

Vistex has over 40 media and entertainment clients using its world beating Rights & Royalty solutions and is a recognized leader in helping companies of all sizes manage the complex processes which lay behind the acquisition and distribution of audio visual content, in an era of massive disruption.

