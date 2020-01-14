Rocket Station Accelerates Growth With Opening of New Office in Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Station, LLC, the leading provider of outsourced staffing and process management for the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, recently opened a new world headquarters in the historic Campbell Center of Dallas, Texas, to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area's diverse talent pool.

In addition to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Manila, Philippines, the new office space supports the company's growth strategy. Rocket Station's immense success in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex has accelerated the company's growth and resource requirements.

"The decision to expand our presence in Dallas was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Robert Nickell, CEO. "The area is rich with diverse talent from well-known prestigious colleges and universities, as well as Fortune 500 companies. We have the opportunity to further expand staffing and capabilities in our sales, professional services and customer support departments, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets."

