Rocket VR Health Chosen for Newchip's Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

Immersive digital therapeutics company among top applicants selected for Newchip's leading accelerator program

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket VR Health , a digital therapeutics company developing immersive therapy programs for cancer patients and survivors, was accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

"Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. "This careful vetting process of both the business model and founders makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Innovative healthcare technology companies like Rocket VR Health can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Rocket VR Health and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip."

Founded in 2020, Rocket VR Health is a tech startup developing a suite of immersive virtual reality (VR) therapy programs intended to achieve meaningful clinical improvements in the mental health of cancer patients and survivors. Rocket VR Health is on a mission to make mental healthcare in cancer more engaging, accessible and fun. The company is working to deliver the next generation of digital therapeutics by leveraging proven clinical protocols transformed into gamified activities, meditations and on-demand therapy experiences taking place in beautiful 3D nature environments.

Since its founding, the company has assembled a world-class team composed of leading oncologists, Hollywood animators, game designers, and expert VR engineers. With multiple collaborations with top cancer institutions underway, Rocket VR Health is committed to contributing to cutting-edge research and the adoption of VR within healthcare.

"We are pleased to take part in Newchip Accelerator and are looking forward to working with their industry experts, mentors and advisors to accelerate our company's growth," says Nik Vassev, COO and Co-Founder of Rocket VR Health. "This partnership will allow us to continue developing innovative tools for patients at every step of their cancer journey."

About Rocket VR Health

Rocket VR Health is developing immersive prescription digital therapeutics to address unmet mental health needs in cancer patients and survivors. Rocket VR Health's digital interventions take clinically validated treatments and transform them into on-demand VR programs that make psychosocial care for cancer more effective, accessible, and data-driven.

Learn more: https://www.rocketvr.health

Follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram : @RocketVRHealth

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .

SOURCE Rocket VR Health