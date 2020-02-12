Rocketail, LLC Announces Introduction of Rocketail XR™ With New Auto-Retracting Wing System

Commenting on release of the Rocketail XR system, Jesse Regan, Rocketail founder and CTO said, "Our new XR Wing strengthens the leading and trailing edges for even greater performance. But our major innovation is debut of Automatic Collision Retraction. We have always known that active tail-aero systems which extend into the wake behind the trailer are by far the most effective in reducing drag. At the same time, those benefits have been quickly undercut by damage caused when their fixed, immovable panels run into things. With our ACR system, Rocketail's XR Wings retract and rebound on contact eliminating the risk of incidental damage."

Now CARB Approved

In a further development, Rocketail announced that it has received formal approval from the California Air Resources Board by Executive Order dated January 14, 2020. Rocketail is now SmartWay verified and is a CARB approved device for GHG2. Bren Marshell, VP Sales, said, "Many of our customers have a keen eye on GHG2 in 2022 and wanted the confidence of CARB approval. We are pleased now to be officially recognized by CARB as an approved tail-aero system."

About Rocketail

Rocketail makes today's highest performing aerodynamic systems for reducing rear-end drag on modern semi-trailers. Rocketail is the first tail-aero system to combine into a single system the drag-reduction of an advanced, jet-wing design, the efficiency of 100% deployment and the damage prevention of Automatic Collision Retraction™. Rocketail has been independently tested and certified to improve fuel economy by 3.36% as a stand-alone system, and 9.98% when combined with trailer skirts and eco flaps. Rocketail is designed to last the life of the trailer with minimal to no annual maintenance for a superior return on investment.

Rocketail XR™ is SmartWay verified and CARB approved for GHG2. Our systems can be found on leading fleets across North America. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has field offices in Logan, UT and Eureka Springs, AK. For more information, visit www.rocketail.com.

