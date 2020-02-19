Rocketail's New Aero Package Achieves 9.98% Fuel Savings in Certified Test

In summary observations, Daryl Bear, lead engineer & Chief Operating Officer at MVT Solutions said, "We've done a lot of tests on Rocketail; almost 30 to date. We've always seen fuel savings for Rocketail, and were not surprised to see it achieve overall improvement in fuel efficiency of 1.0 mile per gallon when paired with GreenWing skirts and Eco Flaps. It proves the kind of savings fleets can achieve with a good aerodynamic trailer."

Commenting on Rocketail's performance, Jesse Regan, Rocketail founder and CTO said, "We designed Rocketail using modern aviation technology to improve overall performance in the most efficient format. Unlike flat panel and sheet plastic designs, each of Rocketail's Wings incorporates a multi-element airfoil like you'd find on a jet aircraft to generate lift and offset drag. It is a design that's unique in the tail-aero market and it leads to superior performance."

Added Daniel Schley, Rocketail chairman, "We couldn't be more pleased with our performance in the MVTS test. With certified results at 9.98%, we can say with confidence that by installing three simple, cost-effective devices, fleet owners can project a meaningful and measurable improvement in fuel economy. That translates to significant savings and an outstanding return on investment"

About Rocketail

Rocketail makes today's highest performing aerodynamic systems for reducing rear-end drag on modern semi-trailers. Rocketail is the first tail-aero system to combine into a single system the drag-reduction of an advanced, jet-wing design, the efficiency of 100% deployment and the damage prevention of Automatic Collision Retraction™. Rocketail has been independently tested and certified to improve fuel economy by 3.36% as a stand-alone system. Rocketail is designed to last the life of the trailer with minimal to no annual maintenance for a superior return on investment.

Rocketail XR™ is SmartWay verified and CARB approved for GHG2. Our systems can be found on leading fleets across North America. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has field offices in Logan, UT and Eureka Springs, AK. For more information, visit www.rocketail.com.

SOURCE Rocketail, LLC

Related Links

http://www.rocketail.com

