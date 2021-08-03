RocketBroadband™ Is Rebranding To Akative™

Akative - named for Autonomous-native; enables businesses and government to quickly implement multi-carrier, Autonomous Broadband Connectivity™ (RocketFailover®), multi-carrier SD-WAN (AkativeSD™), and IoT-based network monitoring (iStatus®) to eliminate Internet downtime. Akative also offers multi-carrier 4G/5G solutions (VitalConnectivity®), which provide seamless Internet connectivity for mobile or roaming businesses such as EMS, transportation, logistics, construction sites, pop-up businesses, and ATM's.

According to Justin Champine, VP of Business Development, "Businesses absolutely need to stay connected, but implementing secondary connectivity can be complicated. We make deployment easy by providing end-to-end solutions."

Akative is working to innovate and deliver fully autonomous (AI/ML/DL based), self-healing network connectivity solutions to eliminate downtime and tier-3 network support labor while further improving next-generation connectivity. These features provide nearly immediate ROI for companies and eliminate painful frustrations which arise when Internet failures occur.

These are exciting times, where game-changing new technologies like 5G and Starlink® broadband networks are coming online. Akative technologies allow companies to easily integrate these new broadband sources to deliver true multi-carrier connectivity and distributed network monitoring to eliminate downtime.

Akative solutions also include patented ConnectionValidation™ connectivity monitoring with AI-based alerts that allow network administrators to know about critical issues without drowning in a sea of meaningless alerts. iStatus ArpWatch™ network security monitoring, which enables businesses to deploy inexpensive IoT-based probes (sensors) throughout segmented, multi-location businesses, enables businesses and government to quickly detect rogue or unapproved devices. ArpWatch provides critical visibility to monitor secure network segments and is a fraction of the cost of competing 802.11x based solutions.

Our Path to Autonomous Broadband Connectivity™

As we think of autonomous, we think of self-driving vehicles that can map their surroundings and navigate driving challenges. Let's think of autonomous networks in the same light. Akative systems will automatically identify network issues and 'steer' traffic over whatever connection is necessary to maintain business operations. Taken a step further, Akative will then take proactive steps to attempt to repair and resolve connectivity - eliminating substantial tier-3 network support labor.

These technologies will revolutionize connectivity by eliminating downtime, reducing labor costs, and offloading diagnostic tasks currently performed by IT staff to a highly optimized AI/ML solution dedicated to maintaining connectivity using all available connections.

Our Commitment To Trustworthy Operations & Excellent Service

We want to thank our loyal customers and partners for their trust and friendship in business. While our name rebranding is a significant change, our core beliefs and services will remain unwaveringly committed to helping businesses thrive.

About Akative™

Akative provides data connectivity solutions, monitoring, and multi-carrier 4G/5G services to customers throughout the United States and has over 30-million hours of 4G/5G uptime. Our mission is to help businesses stay online by delivering simple, robust Autonomous Broadband Connectivity™ solutions. Akative products are designed to help businesses work toward Zero-Downtime.

Akative provides connectivity solutions for various industry sectors with specialized solutions for point-of-sale (retail), convenience stores, restaurants, government, healthcare, IoT, manufacturing, and education. Akative products are sold through Akative resellers, agents, and MVNO's.

Akative is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RDI®, a 37-year-old technology Research, Development, and Innovation firm. Visit Akative.com to learn more. In 2021, RDI (RDI.com) was recognized as one of the top Managed Service Providers by Channel Futures Magazine and placed 135th on their MSP 501 list of global IT providers.

