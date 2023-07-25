RocketDocs Expands with New Investment & Ownership

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketDocs Global Inc., a leading Response Management SaaS company, announces new investment to rapidly expand its operations and product development plans. 

RocketDocs, founded in 1994, was a pioneer in the RFP software industry.  Since then, the company has broadened the functionality of its software into a SaaS-based Collaborative Response Management Platform that leverages one content library across an organization to streamline and automate the important task of responding to RFPs, Audits, Security Questionnaires & any repetitive inquiries.

RocketDocs automates and streamlines these teams' processes and has an average time savings of 50-60%, along with a 15-20% increase in win rate.

RocketDocs is growing headcount in its customer success and R&D departments, as well as significantly expanding its sales and marketing activities.  These growth initiatives are being funded with new capital from the company's new ownership group, which completed an acquisition of the company in March. Under this new ownership, the company will operate as RocketDocs Global.

 "We expanded our investment in the company to address the continued need for technologies that help companies answer Requests for Proposals, information security questionnaires, and other vendor management questionnaires faster and more effectively." says RocketDocs' new CEO and Chairman, Perry Robinson.

"This investment will allow the organization to continue supporting customers while accelerating product development and growing market share." adds Bryan McGrath, RocketDocs' CFO/COO.

About RocketDocs
RocketDocs' response management solutions leverage an integrated content hub to boost your efficiency and empower your success. With nearly 30 years of experience in the response management industry, we know what it takes to build long-lasting, valuable, efficient solutions to create faster responses, better proposals, and ultimately bigger wins.

