RocketDocs Solves Corporate America's Biggest Nightmare: Information Chaos

BALTIMORE, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketDocs, a business-to-business software development company, has launched a breakthrough SaaS platform that provides a seamless FullScale Response Value Chain™ to help companies better manage vast amounts of content to increase profitability.

The platform, called ResponseFull™, enables B2B companies to prepare and oversee business responses, including RFPs, RFIs, DDQs and SOWs, with speed, accuracy, and compliance. The platform combines SaaS technology and best practices to develop response capabilities that deliver results for customer-facing teams. These include sales, sales operations, sales engineering, professional services, customer success, marketing, and technology, who prepare business responses.

"All large enterprises, especially those in finance, technology, healthcare, professional services and manufacturing are battling mismanaged content," said Jason Pappas, who was appointed as RocketDocs' CEO and President to head up the company's new market positioning and platform launch. "Large enterprise has seen a succession of tech evolutions that enable productivity, from Quality Assurance to Supply Chain Management, Mobile, Desktop and Cloud Computing. These have created pressure on how content is created, managed and deployed. RocketDocs' ResponseFull™ uses best practices to transform content chaos into a FullScale Response Value Chain™, where content is effectively managed for response success. This is leveraged with ResponseFull™ SaaS solutions that enable corporate teams to create the perfect response every time, whenever they must respond to requests for any type of proposal, questionnaire, business or regulatory queries, and even ad-hoc requests from the field."

RocketDocs, which was previously known as Proposal Software, also announced that in addition to Pappas it has named Penelope Holt as Chief Marketing Office; Jeremy Steinberg, Managing Director of Professional Services, and Steve Grosswald, Vice President of Strategic Growth.

Pappas joins RocketDocs after recently leading the Maryland Proton Treatment Center (MPTC) in Baltimore through an expansion and $277 million refinancing as Acting CEO. Additionally, Steinberg, who was also a part of the MPTC project, has significant experience in driving professional services growth and revenue. Holt, an advertising and marketing expert with more than 20 years of experience, has worked with companies that include 3M Corp., eBay, PayPal, Procter & Gamble, and Bill Me Later, a Maryland-based company acquired by eBay for nearly $1 billion in 2008. Grosswald has played a pivotal role in the sales, delivery and service of over $2.5 billion of innovative business solutions. He has escalated stakeholder value and delivered exemplary financial results in a wide range of vertical markets, working for Xerox, CA Technologies, and Oracle, as well as at startup and small and mid-sized businesses.

RocketDocs also announced it has moved its corporate headquarters to Baltimore from Frederick, MD.

"The new additions to the management team bring incredible depth and experience to RocketDocs, which has huge potential in solving a complex problem that is sapping brain power, energy, resources and profits within America's largest corporations," said Jason Tagler, a Partner at Baltimore-based Camden Partners, the majority equity investor in RocketDocs.

"ResponseFull™ first provides a quick and effective Baseline Discovery™ process that scores a company's response management against best practices and outlines process improvements," Tagler continued. "A proprietary Safe Passage™ process is available to transform content management processes and workflows. ResponseFull™ SaaS solutions, meanwhile, give response teams tools to quickly and accurately automate how they generate any and all types of proposals and business responses. This drives productivity and increases sales, and business success."

Included in RocketDocs clients are top 100 global financial services firms that are industry leaders in asset management, brokerage, insurance and banking. Its asset management clients have more than $65 trillion in assets under management and leverage ResponseFull™ to drive productivity, profit and compliance. It also works with the world's leading technology organizations, including a top five global software company, which has deployed ResponseFull™ to improve sales and customer service, and has realized productivity gains of more than 10x and ROI of more than 20x. Other clients are in healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, professional services and energy and utilities.

RocketDocs, formally known as Proposal Software, is a Baltimore, MD-based company that has spent two decades combining professional services and SaaS solutions to save time and reduce costly man hours spent managing content and creating information assets. Today, global banking and finance organizations and leading technology companies and enterprises embrace ResponseFull™ Solutions to leverage content for sales enablement, and to create all manner of business responses and communication. Visit www.rocketdocs.com for more information.

