Rocketlane Achieves HIPAA Compliance, Strengthening Security for Healthcare Customers

The purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform now offers enhanced data protection for businesses in the healthcare sector.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and professional services automation (PSA) platform, today announced that it is now fully HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant. This milestone reinforces Rocketlane's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy, enabling healthcare customers to manage and collaborate on sensitive patient information confidently.

HIPAA compliance ensures that Rocketlane meets the strict regulatory standards for protecting patient health information (PHI). The platform's advanced security features now include robust encryption, strict access controls, and rigorous auditing capabilities, empowering healthcare organizations to manage customer onboarding and project workflows in a safe, compliant environment.

Enhancing Security for Our Healthcare Customers



"Achieving HIPAA compliance is a significant step for Rocketlane and our customers in the healthcare industry," said Deepak Bala, CTO at Rocketlane. "We understand the sensitive nature of healthcare data and the importance of maintaining privacy and security. With this certification, our healthcare clients can confidently use our platform to drive better outcomes while ensuring their data is fully protected."

Healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to ensure their operations comply with industry regulations while delivering fast, effective onboarding and project management. Rocketlane's unified platform now offers the perfect blend of efficiency, collaboration, and compliance, allowing healthcare teams to accelerate their time to value and boost patient and customer satisfaction.

