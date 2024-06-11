Rocketlane Announces Inaugural Golden Comet Awards at Propel24 Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , the global leader in customer onboarding and PSA software, announced the winners of the first-ever Golden Comet Awards, presented at Propel24 , their annual global conference for the customer onboarding and professional services domains.

The Golden Comet Awards celebrate excellence in implementation and professional services, recognizing standout leaders, managers, teams, and innovations within the space The awards ceremony took place during Propel24, held from May 21-23, 2024.

The Golden Comet Awards were presented across four categories: Best Implementation Leader (Rocky DSouza, Netomi), Best Implementation Manager (Julia Frenette, Akeneo), Best Onboarding/Professional Services Team (Zoominfo), and Best Use of Technology in Implementation (MoEngage).

Rocketlane Co-founder and CEO, Srikrishnan Ganesan, stated, "We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements in the onboarding and professional services space through the Golden Comet Awards. These awards highlight the dedication, innovation, and excellence that individuals and teams bring to their implementation and services projects. We are proud to support and recognize their success."

"We are immensely honored to be the recipients of the Best Use of Technology award. Our dynamic partnership with Rocketlane has been a game-changer, employing automation to significantly enhance the onboarding processes at MoEngage" said Shivani Naveen, Associate Director, Professional Services (Customer Success). "The journey has been exhilarating, and we are filled with excitement to maintain and grow this partnership, aiming to achieve even greater levels of success together."

Rocky Dsouza, AVP - Customer Success at Netomi, said, "I'm really happy to see the initiative from Rocketlane to acknowledge the implementation teams and leaders - one of the first ones that I have seen! I also feel honored to be the recipient of the first Implementation Leader of The Year Award and grateful to the jury for this recognition and for being able to share the honor amongst my accomplished nominees. I'm excited for the future of these awards and hope to see them expand and see more new 'comets' come through."

Propel24 marked a significant milestone for Rocketlane, bringing together industry leaders, customers, and experts in-person to share insights, network, and learn about the latest trends and best practices in implementation. The conference featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, making it a memorable and enriching experience for all attendees.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform reimagines service delivery for teams by replacing legacy PSA and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform. Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit www.rocketlane.com.

