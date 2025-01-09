Rocketlane Announces Propel25: A Two-day Flagship Event for Service Delivery Transformation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane is proud to announce the return of Propel, its flagship conference, happening on May 14-15 in San Francisco, California. This highly anticipated event will bring together leaders in Professional Services and delivery for a unique opportunity to explore the theme of "Intelligent Delivery Organization."

Building on the success of Propel24, which fostered a strong sense of community and shared purpose among delivery leaders, Rocketlane is expanding this year's conference to a two-day format. Last year's event left attendees energized with new ideas to productize and elevate the delivery experience. Propel25 aims to make a greater impact by offering more time for learning, sharing success stories, and connecting with peers, resulting in deeper insights and richer conversations.

As the delivery landscape continues to shift, professional services teams are facing new challenges that can no longer be solved with traditional approaches. Rising client expectations, accelerated timelines, and tightening budgets are pushing teams to rethink how to build and run consistently world-class delivery organizations.

Yet, many organizations remain burdened by outdated processes and fragmented systems, leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities. The industry needs smarter, more agile ways of working that goes beyond project management to create seamless, scalable experiences for customers. At Propel25, leaders will explore how to transform their organizations into intelligent delivery organizations.

Professional services orgs now face the need to move from reactive problem-solving to proactive, future-proof delivery by leveraging AI to automate repetitive tasks, improve resource allocation, and deliver real-time insights that enhance decision-making. The conference aims to provide a space to learn from industry experts and prepare for the evolving demands of the delivery world.

"Our goal with Propel25 is to serve as a catalyst for meaningful change within the implementation and services delivery community," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, the co-founder and CEO at Rocketlane. "We want to inspire leaders and organizations to think beyond incremental efficiency and embrace nimbleness, intelligence (including Gen AI), and automation in their operations, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve in a constantly shifting environment."

Propel24 set the bar high, featuring a remarkable lineup that included Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight, alongside industry leaders Stephanie Rahman and Jake Schnur. Their insights resonated deeply with attendees, many of whom described the event as a pivotal moment in their professional journeys. Propel24 speaker Dave Laney, the Global Director of Managed Services at Showpad, remarked, "Thought leadership, actionable takeaways, and a phenomenal community—Propel is a six-out-of-five star experience!"

Propel25 will bring together senior leaders, decision-makers, thought leaders, innovators, and Rocketlane's customers from the professional services and delivery sectors. With over 300 attendees expected, the event promises to be a hub for shaping the future of intelligent service delivery.

This year's Propel will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including Brian Hodges, Christopher Darius, Jenn Brantmier, Jeff Kushmerek, Braxton Clement, and Justin Manduke, leading conversations on the future of delivery. Want to share your insights? Click here to submit your proposal to become a speaker.

Explore opportunities to collaborate with Rocketlane at this landmark conference. Click here to become a partner.

Lead the future of delivery and connect with industry leaders at Propel25. Register now to avail 60% discount with Super Early Bird tickets.

