Rocketlane Becomes the Gold Standard in Security and Compliance With ISO 27001:2022 Accreditation

News provided by

Rocketlane

02 Aug, 2023, 08:08 ET

This latest accreditation affirms Rocketlane's position as a leading customer onboarding and professional services platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and improve operational efficiency, today announced that it got International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2022 certified. Achievement demonstrates Rocketlane's continued commitment to information security and implementing best-of-the-breed security controls.

The ISO 27001:2022 standard is an internationally recognised framework for managing and protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the information handled within the company including financial data, intellectual property, and personal data. Rocketlane's ISO 27001 certification was issued by Intercert, a US-based independent, third-party auditor on successful completion of a formal audit process.

"We're elated to receive ISO 27001:2022 certification because we work with global companies that value information security. The accreditation demonstrates our commitment to keeping our customers' data safe and delivering on their security and compliance requirements," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO and Co-founder of Rocketlane.

Deepak Bala, CTO and Co-founder, adds, "This certification is evidence that Rocketlane has met rigorous international standards. We've worked hard to build a robust information security management system that safeguards our information assets against all potential threats and attacks."

Rocketlane has a comprehensive privacy and data processing program as it adheres to SOC2 Type 2, Europe's GDPR, and the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. For more information, view their data processing agreement.

About Rocketlane
Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management, document collaboration, and communication tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit www.rocketlane.com.

Media Contact

Steve Colberg
[email protected]
720.476.9989

SOURCE Rocketlane

Also from this source

Rocketlane Introduces 'Interval IQ' to Help Onboarding Teams Track, Benchmark, and Optimize Time-to-Value

Rocketlane Named Momentum Leader Again by G2 in Client Onboarding

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.