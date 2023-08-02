Rocketlane Becomes the Gold Standard in Security and Compliance With ISO 27001:2022 Accreditation

This latest accreditation affirms Rocketlane's position as a leading customer onboarding and professional services platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and improve operational efficiency, today announced that it got International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2022 certified. Achievement demonstrates Rocketlane's continued commitment to information security and implementing best-of-the-breed security controls.

The ISO 27001:2022 standard is an internationally recognised framework for managing and protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the information handled within the company including financial data, intellectual property, and personal data. Rocketlane's ISO 27001 certification was issued by Intercert, a US-based independent, third-party auditor on successful completion of a formal audit process.

"We're elated to receive ISO 27001:2022 certification because we work with global companies that value information security. The accreditation demonstrates our commitment to keeping our customers' data safe and delivering on their security and compliance requirements," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO and Co-founder of Rocketlane.

Deepak Bala, CTO and Co-founder, adds, "This certification is evidence that Rocketlane has met rigorous international standards. We've worked hard to build a robust information security management system that safeguards our information assets against all potential threats and attacks."

Rocketlane has a comprehensive privacy and data processing program as it adheres to SOC2 Type 2, Europe's GDPR, and the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. For more information, view their data processing agreement .

