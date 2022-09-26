Rocketlane becomes the highest rated client onboarding software, named leader in G2's Fall 2022 Report

Rocketlane outplays competition by exhibiting strong growth momentum, topping on client satisfaction, ease of use, and delivering ROI three times faster to onboarding teams.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , the leading client onboarding platform, announced today that it has been named a leader in the client onboarding category in G2's Fall 2022 Report. The world's largest tech marketplace rates Rocketlane the highest on various parameters based on verified user reviews gathered on their website and data collected from other online sources and social networks.

Rocketlane earned a total of 78 badges, bettering its previous record of 46 badges earned in the G2 Summer 2022 reports. The platform topped the charts on numerous grid and index reports, including Results Index, Relationship Index, Usability Index, and Implementation Index. Rocketlane scored high over other players on parameters like:

Client satisfaction: 95%

Likelihood to recommend: 95%

Ease of admin: 96%

Ease of doing business: 97%

Quality of support: 97%

Ease of setup: 96%

Ease of use: 94%

"We are pleased to be named a leader in the G2 Fall 2022 report," said Rocketlane co-founder Srikrishnan Ganesan. "Our strong performance is a testament to the significant customer impact we've made as the leader in the client onboarding software space. This strategic approach has resulted in Rocketlane's rapid adoption by some of the world's fast-growing companies."

Rocketlane's list of noteworthy customers includes Clari, Chargebee, Solvvy, Mosaic, Jirav, and nCloud Integrators. Elliott Kohtz, Head of Success at Mixmax, a Rocketlane customer, said, "Rocketlane has shifted our onboardings into top gear. It brings velocity to implementations, ensuring quicker project takeoffs, accelerated time-to-value, and faster go-lives. Both our internal teams and customers love the visibility and accountability it brings to the daily operations."

Rocketlane has added status templates to its templatization capabilities, launched the Slack integration for seamless customer collaboration, Baselines and Operations Insights to improve project visibility, and introduced a resource management module for effective resource planning and forecasting. It also runs Preflight , a community of 2,000 onboarding leaders and practitioners where members get access to exclusive events, resources, and templates, and a forum to connect, engage and grow through peer learning. In addition to being ranked by G2, Rocketlane was recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Technology Go-to-Market.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a collaborative customer onboarding platform that helps you accelerate value delivery and streamline customer onboarding and implementation journeys. It creates on-demand visibility for leaders, helps you elevate CX for your onboarding, helps you run transparent and consistent implementations, and unifies collaboration, project tracking, and communication into a single tightly knit experience.

