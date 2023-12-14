Rocketlane Fortifies Infosec: Gets SOC 1 Type 2 Certified, Stays SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant Two Years In A Row

News provided by

Rocketlane

14 Dec, 2023, 08:13 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and improve operational efficiency, today announced that it has obtained the SOC 1 Type 2 certification and remains SOC 2 Type 2 compliant for its IT security processes and protocols. Sensiba, an independent third-party auditor specializing in integrated compliance solutions, performed the audit, including conducting SOC examinations.

The SOC audits assure organizations that controls are properly designed, in place, and validated through rigorous testing. It also examines the effectiveness of controls in maintaining data privacy, confidentiality, integrity, availability, and security. Achieving this compliance demonstrates how Rocketlane safeguards customer data and values transparency, safety, and security for its customers.  

"In an era where data breaches are becoming more frequent and costly, customers expect their data to be managed responsibly. This is why we have prioritized continuing to invest in our security controls," said Deepak Bala, CTO and Co-founder of Rocketlane. "We pride ourselves in meeting and exceeding the toughest data security standards in the industry. The new SOC certifications attest that our clients can rely on us every day to protect their information."

Rocketlane has a comprehensive privacy and data processing program that also adheres to Europe's GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. It is also ISO 27001:2022 accredited in security and compliance and was recently attested by Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) with STAR LEVEL ONE recognition For more information, view their data processing agreement.

About Rocketlane
Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management, document collaboration, and communication tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit www.rocketlane.com.

Media Contact:
Varun Singh
+91-8369283466
[email protected]

SOURCE Rocketlane

