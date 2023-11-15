Rocketlane Launches Rocketlane TV: An OTT Platform Dedicated to Customer Success and Professional Services Content

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , a frontrunner in customer onboarding and Professional Services software, has unveiled its exclusive OTT platform—Rocketlane TV. This video content platform facilitates knowledge sharing among industry professionals and thought leaders in the space.

What is Rocketlane TV?

Rocketlane TV is a curated space where industry expertise and knowledge converge. Designed to provide a "Netflix"-esque experience, Rocketlane TV offers organized, high-quality video content on topics related to customer onboarding and implementations, professional services, and customer success.

"Many people in the CS, Onboarding, and PS domains share fantastic threads on LinkedIn and Twitter, but this goldmine of ideas often gets lost in the timeline. That got us thinking – why not create something akin to Netflix? A platform with a great user experience that consolidates all this valuable knowledge in one place. We're bringing together the brightest minds in Customer Success and Professional Services to share, inspire, and shape the future,'' says Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane.

What to expect on Rocketlane TV?

Originals: Engage with one-episode wonders, exclusively produced by Rocketlane, delivering deep dives into industry trends, challenges, and innovations.

Engage with one-episode wonders, exclusively produced by Rocketlane, delivering deep dives into industry trends, challenges, and innovations. Shorts: Snackable content for busy professionals – quick insights, tips, and best practices to fuel your success journey.

Snackable content for busy professionals – quick insights, tips, and best practices to fuel your success journey. Podcasts/Interviews: In-depth discussions with industry experts, influencers, and professionals sharing their experiences and knowledge.

In-depth discussions with industry experts, influencers, and professionals sharing their experiences and knowledge. Collaborator Shows: Be a part of our growing community of collaborators, contributing a series of 4-8 episodes on topics that matter most.

Be a part of our growing community of collaborators, contributing a series of 4-8 episodes on topics that matter most. Webinars: Dive into live and recorded webinars exploring the latest trends, strategies, and solutions

Get your own show on Rocketlane TV

"We're calling on leaders and professionals from Onboarding, Customer Success, and Professional Services to join in! Whether you're a seasoned content creator or taking your first plunge, our team will guide you every step of the way. Let's create something extraordinary together!" added Srikrishan.

Collaborating with Rocketlane TV brings a host of benefits to creators. They enjoy access to additional distribution channels, detailed analytics, and insights into viewership, helping them better understand their audience. Extensive promotion on RLTV ensures increased brand exposure. Beyond distribution, support includes assistance in brainstorming engaging topics, essential setup, and optional directorial guidance for the initial shoot. Collaborators can also make use of Rocketlane's comprehensive post-production services for a polished end product.

To learn more, write to us at [email protected]

‍About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform reimagines service deliveries for teams by replacing legacy PSA and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform. Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit www.rocketlane.com.

