Rocketlane Launches Rocketlane TV: An OTT Platform Dedicated to Customer Success and Professional Services Content

News provided by

Rocketlane

15 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, a frontrunner in customer onboarding and Professional Services software, has unveiled its exclusive OTT platform—Rocketlane TV. This video content platform facilitates knowledge sharing among industry professionals and thought leaders in the space.

What is Rocketlane TV?

Rocketlane TV is a curated space where industry expertise and knowledge converge. Designed to provide a "Netflix"-esque experience, Rocketlane TV offers organized, high-quality video content on topics related to customer onboarding and implementations, professional services, and customer success.

"Many people in the CS, Onboarding, and PS domains share fantastic threads on LinkedIn and Twitter, but this goldmine of ideas often gets lost in the timeline. That got us thinking – why not create something akin to Netflix? A platform with a great user experience that consolidates all this valuable knowledge in one place. We're bringing together the brightest minds in Customer Success and Professional Services to share, inspire, and shape the future,'' says Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane.

What to expect on Rocketlane TV?

  • Originals: Engage with one-episode wonders, exclusively produced by Rocketlane, delivering deep dives into industry trends, challenges, and innovations.
  • Shorts: Snackable content for busy professionals – quick insights, tips, and best practices to fuel your success journey.
  • Podcasts/Interviews: In-depth discussions with industry experts, influencers, and professionals sharing their experiences and knowledge.
  • Collaborator Shows: Be a part of our growing community of collaborators, contributing a series of 4-8 episodes on topics that matter most.
  • Webinars: Dive into live and recorded webinars exploring the latest trends, strategies, and solutions

Get your own show on Rocketlane TV

"We're calling on leaders and professionals from Onboarding, Customer Success, and Professional Services to join in! Whether you're a seasoned content creator or taking your first plunge, our team will guide you every step of the way. Let's create something extraordinary together!" added Srikrishan.

Collaborating with Rocketlane TV brings a host of benefits to creators. They enjoy access to additional distribution channels, detailed analytics, and insights into viewership, helping them better understand their audience. Extensive promotion on RLTV ensures increased brand exposure. Beyond distribution, support includes assistance in brainstorming engaging topics, essential setup, and optional directorial guidance for the initial shoot. Collaborators can also make use of Rocketlane's  comprehensive post-production services for a polished end product.

To learn more, write to us at [email protected]

‍About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform reimagines service deliveries for teams by replacing legacy PSA and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform. Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit www.rocketlane.com.

Media Contact:
Steve Colberg
[email protected]
720.476.9989

SOURCE Rocketlane

Also from this source

Rocketlane Unveils Groundbreaking Automation Capabilities to Eliminate Manual And Repetitive Tasks

Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and PSA platform, introduces end-to-end Automations capabilities to transform the way project managers...

Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Attests Rocketlane's InfoSec Capability with STAR LEVEL ONE Recognition

Rocketlane, the world's first customer-centric service delivery platform, today announced that it got Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR LEVEL ONE...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Television

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.