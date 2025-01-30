Rocketlane Launches Seamless Invoicing to Transform PSA Billing Accuracy

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading PSA (Professional Services Automation) platform, today announced the launch of its advanced invoicing capabilities. Designed to eliminate billing errors, accelerate approvals, and seamlessly integrate with accounting tools like NetSuite and QuickBooks, this feature empowers teams to manage complex billing scenarios with precision.

Addressing Challenges Faced by Modern PS Teams

Professional services teams face significant challenges ensuring billing accuracy, from managing timesheet approvals to reconciling data across multiple tools. Delays caused by manual checks and lengthy approval cycles often slow cash flow and create bottlenecks. Rocketlane's invoicing feature is built to tackle these challenges head-on.

"Too many teams spend time dealing with exports from their financial systems, verifying data and invoices outside their systems," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane. "With this new feature, teams on Rocketlane can effortlessly review effort and time logs, manage approvals, creating error-free invoices, and automating reconciliation, staying aligned with their accounting systems."

Key Benefits of Rocketlane's Invoicing Feature

1. Flexible Billing for Complex Scenarios

Rocketlane's invoicing capability supports time-and-materials (T&M), fixed-fee, and subscription-based models, along with multicurrency handling, enabling easy global operations.

2. Automated Approval Workflows

It allows users to customize workflows to suit business needs—whether quick sign-offs or multi-stage processes. Users can speed up approvals while maintaining accuracy.

3. Unified Dashboard for Full Revenue Visibility

Rocketlane's invoicing feature allows users to monitor what's billed, paid, or pending, and forecast cash flow with detailed insights.

4. Seamless Accounting Integration

Businesses can sync invoices and payments with tools like NetSuite, Sage, and QuickBooks to reduce manual effort and ensure data consistency across systems.

5. Accelerated Cash Flow

By turning approved time logs directly into invoices and eliminating manual bottlenecks, teams can focus on growth.

A Game Changer for Service Teams

Rocketlane's invoicing feature is a significant step forward for teams aiming to optimize operational efficiency. "With accurate timesheets, streamlined approvals, and seamless integrations like Salesforce and NetSuite, we've made invoicing effortless for professional services teams. Everything—from projects to timesheets—aligns perfectly to deliver precise, on-time invoices without delays or constant follow-ups," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane.

For more information about Rocketlane's new invoicing feature, visit

https://www.rocketlane.com/people-finance/invoicing.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform reimagines service delivery for teams by replacing legacy PSA and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform. Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit www.rocketlane.com.

Media Contact:

Varun Singh

[email protected]

+91-9176149544

SOURCE Rocketlane