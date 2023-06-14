Rocketlane Named Momentum Leader Again by G2 in Client Onboarding

News provided by

Rocketlane

14 Jun, 2023, 11:37 ET

The 2023 G2 Summer report reaffirms the onboarding software provider's leader position on the back of raving customer reviews and growing company momentum.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and improve operational efficiency, today announced that it has been named Momentum Leader again in the Client Onboarding category of the popular B2B software review site G2. Rocketlane has now been a leader in client onboarding for over a year.

The company exceeded 90% customer satisfaction in all category ratings, including Likelihood to Recommend, Product Going in Right Direction, Meets Requirements, Ease of Admin, Ease of Doing Business With, Quality of Support, Ease of Setup and Ease of Use.

Rocketlane was also featured in 100 grid reports across six categories, earning 63 badges including the coveted Leader badge in the Client Onboarding. The G2 results follow other recent accolades like being named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Technology Go-to-Market in 2022.

"That we've been able to continue our rapid growth while maintaining the highest customer ratings in client onboarding is a testament to the team and to our strategy," said Rocketlane co-founder Srikrishnan Ganesan. "It shows that our mission to develop an all-in-one, feature-rich product with a customer-centric core philosophy is the right recipe for a market leader."

Rocketlane's new industry-leading features like its Partner Central module, which consolidates most partner functions in one central tool, and SmartFill, which enables users to access diverse types of project details in seconds, along with its integrations with leading CRMs (Salesforce, HubSpot) and collaboration platforms (Slack, Google, Outlook, Workato, Jira, etc.) all keep Rocketlane ahead of the competition.

Rocketlane's popularity in the onboarding and professional services community was validated by the success of its recent online event Propel, which had over 3,500 registrants for its roster of 40 speakers on all things onboarding, customer success, and professional services.

It also runs Preflight, an exclusive community of 2,800 onboarding leaders and professionals where members get access to exclusive events, resources, templates, and a forum to connect and grow through peer learning.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management, document collaboration, and communication tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit rocketlane.com.

