Rocketlane Unveils 'AI at Work' Report Showcasing the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Modern Workplaces Across the Globe

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , the leading B2B customer onboarding and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, is excited to announce the release of their ' AI at Work' report .

This comprehensive study delves into the pervasive use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the business landscape and highlights their transformative impact on teams' productivity and efficiency.

Key findings in the report:

Financial investment in AI: 94% of respondents revealed that they actively invest in AI tools. Organizations across industries recognize the value of AI technologies, indicating a widespread commitment to incorporating advanced solutions into their workflows.



Positive impact on productivity: A staggering 94% of participants acknowledged that AI has significantly improved their team's productivity and efficiency. Rocketlane's 'AI at Work' report showcases the tangible benefits that businesses are experiencing by integrating AI tools into their operations.



Better customer relationship management: 20% of respondents used AI Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. This underscores the growing role of AI in enhancing customer relationship management processes.

Deepak Balasubramanyam, CTO and co-founder of Rocketlane, expressed enthusiasm about the report's findings, stating, "The 'AI at Work' report underscores artificial intelligence's pivotal role in shaping modern business practices. As organizations strive for innovation and efficiency, our findings indicate a clear consensus among industry professionals that AI is a valuable asset, particularly in customer onboarding and PSA."

Rocketlane remains at the forefront of empowering businesses to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences through cutting-edge technologies. The 'AI at Work' report is a valuable resource for industry leaders, providing insights into the evolving landscape of AI adoption and its impact on business success.

To access the full 'AI at Work' report and learn more about Rocketlane's innovative solutions, please visit https://rocketlane.com/resources/ai-at-the-workplace-report .

