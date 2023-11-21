Rocketlane Unveils 'AI at Work' Report Showcasing the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Modern Workplaces Across the Globe

News provided by

Rocketlane

21 Nov, 2023, 08:41 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading B2B customer onboarding and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, is excited to announce the release of their 'AI at Work' report.

This comprehensive study delves into the pervasive use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the business landscape and highlights their transformative impact on teams' productivity and efficiency.

Key findings in the report:

  1. Financial investment in AI: 94% of respondents revealed that they actively invest in AI tools. Organizations across industries recognize the value of AI technologies, indicating a widespread commitment to incorporating advanced solutions into their workflows.

  2. Positive impact on productivity: A staggering 94% of participants acknowledged that AI has significantly improved their team's productivity and efficiency. Rocketlane's 'AI at Work' report showcases the tangible benefits that businesses are experiencing by integrating AI tools into their operations.

  3. Better customer relationship management: 20% of respondents used AI Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. This underscores the growing role of AI in enhancing customer relationship management processes.

Deepak Balasubramanyam, CTO and co-founder of Rocketlane, expressed enthusiasm about the report's findings, stating, "The 'AI at Work' report underscores artificial intelligence's pivotal role in shaping modern business practices. As organizations strive for innovation and efficiency, our findings indicate a clear consensus among industry professionals that AI is a valuable asset, particularly in customer onboarding and PSA."

Rocketlane remains at the forefront of empowering businesses to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences through cutting-edge technologies. The 'AI at Work' report is a valuable resource for industry leaders, providing insights into the evolving landscape of AI adoption and its impact on business success.

To access the full 'AI at Work' report and learn more about Rocketlane's innovative solutions, please visit https://rocketlane.com/resources/ai-at-the-workplace-report.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a leading B2B customer onboarding and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform designed to optimize and streamline business processes. By leveraging advanced technologies, Rocketlane empowers organizations to enhance customer experiences, improve team efficiency, and achieve operational excellence. For more information, visit https://rocketlane.com.

Media Contact
Steve Colberg
[email protected]
720.476.9989

SOURCE Rocketlane

Also from this source

Rocketlane Launches Rocketlane TV: An OTT Platform Dedicated to Customer Success and Professional Services Content

Rocketlane, a frontrunner in customer onboarding and Professional Services software, has unveiled its exclusive OTT platform—Rocketlane TV. This...

Rocketlane Unveils Groundbreaking Automation Capabilities to Eliminate Manual And Repetitive Tasks

Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and PSA platform, introduces end-to-end Automations capabilities to transform the way project managers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.