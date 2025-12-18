Rocketlane's Propel26 Ushers in the Outcome Era for Professional Services

Propel26 brings PS leaders together in San Francisco to reimagine service delivery in an AI-first world, where outcomes define success.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading Professional Services Automation (PSA) and client onboarding platform, today announced Propel26, its flagship two-day, in-person conference for Professional Services and Implementation leaders. Taking place on May 13–14, 2026, in San Francisco, Propel26 will convene senior PS leaders from high-growth technology and services companies to explore a defining shift underway in the industry: the move into the Outcome Era.

As AI adoption accelerates across every industry, Professional Services teams are facing a fundamental change in their mandate. Where teams once optimized for utilization, margins, and hours billed, they are now increasingly responsible for delivering real, measurable customer outcomes, especially as organizations implement AI-driven products and transformations that promise significant business value, but remain complex to realize.

Propel26 will focus on how PS organizations must evolve to meet this moment: redefining roles, building new skills, adopting new operating models, and leveraging AI not just to work faster, but to work toward outcomes that matter.

"Professional Services is no longer about executing a predefined scope efficiently, or about margins and billable-utilization rates. It's about ensuring customers actually realize the value they were promised, in a timely manner," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane. "In an AI-first world, the work itself is changing too. Consultants and implementation leaders will finally move away from doing everything manually and toward orchestrating outcomes, delegating execution to AI where possible, while focusing their expertise on value discovery, alignment, and impact. Propel26 is about helping PS leaders lead that transition."

From Intelligent Delivery to the Outcome Era

Following last year's Propel25, which introduced the concept of the Intelligent Delivery Organization, Propel26 advances the conversation further, spotlighting what happens after intelligence and automation become table stakes.

At Propel26, attendees will explore:

How AI is reshaping implementation and delivery work across SaaS, enterprise software, and services organizations





Why traditional PS success metrics are insufficient in an outcomes-driven world





The emergence of new PS roles focused on value engineering, outcome design, and customer impact





How AI agents are increasingly capable of handling executional and administrative work, freeing human teams to focus on strategy and value realization





Practical frameworks for helping customers achieve the outcomes and business transformation they were sold, not just go live

Through keynotes, practitioner-led sessions, peer discussions, and real-world case studies, Propel26 will offer PS leaders a forward-looking yet grounded blueprint for navigating this shift.

A Community for the Leaders Shaping What's Next

"What sets Propel apart is the quality of conversations. You're learning from peers who are facing the same challenges around AI, delivery, and outcomes, and are willing to share what's actually working. Every year, we leave with practical, actionable ideas we can take back and experiment with in our own organization, which is exactly why we keep coming back to Propel," said Stacey Potzka, VP of Operations and Implementations, Actable.

Propel26 is designed for Professional Services leaders, Implementation heads, and delivery professionals who are responsible for guiding customers through complex transformations, and for redefining how services teams operate in the process.

The event will also continue Rocketlane's tradition of celebrating innovation in delivery through the Golden Comet Awards, recognizing teams that exemplify excellence, customer impact, and future-readiness in Professional Services.

"Propel has always been about creating a space where PS leaders can think beyond today's constraints," added Ganesan. "This year, that means helping teams move from managing work to engineering outcomes, because that's where the future of Professional Services is headed."

