Rocketlane's PropelX 2026 Brings Europe's Professional Services Leaders Together to Enter the Outcome Era

PropelX returns to London on September 10, bringing 250+ delivery, professional services, and operations leaders together to explore what it takes to turn AI investment into measurable customer outcomes.

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading Professional Services Automation (PSA) and client onboarding platform, today announced PropelX 2026, its flagship European gathering for professional services, implementation, delivery, and operations leaders. Taking place on September 10, 2026, at the Pan Pacific London, PropelX will bring together more than 250 leaders and 20+ speakers across 10+ sessions to explore a defining question for the industry: AI is here, but where are the outcomes?

PropelX London

AI adoption has moved rapidly from experimentation to execution. Organizations have invested, tested, and learned, but the next phase is no longer about proving what AI can do. It is about proving what AI delivers.

For Professional Services organizations, that shift is particularly consequential. As AI becomes embedded across products, delivery workflows, and customer engagements, services leaders are being asked to deliver outcomes faster, operate with greater efficiency, rethink how teams are structured, and demonstrate measurable business value.

PropelX is built for that moment.

Professional Services has entered a new era," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO of Rocketlane. "Services teams are re-inventing how they work, how they price, and even what skills they bring to the table. This reinvention and change leads to radically enhanced delivery speed and consistency, in turn leading to better outcomes for customers, and improved service margins and growth for the services business. It is a virtuous cycle, and PropelX is bringing together the people who are building this impact in the real world.

From experimentation to execution

The theme of PropelX 2026 is The Outcome Era, a shift from asking what AI can do to asking what it actually delivers.

As AI investments increasingly face scrutiny around business results, adoption inside real workflows, speed, reliability, and ROI are becoming more important than AI experimentation or vision alone.

At PropelX, leaders will explore six themes shaping the next generation of Professional Services:

AI-Powered Delivery Transformation: How AI can reshape delivery without simply requiring larger teams.





How AI can reshape delivery without simply requiring larger teams. Team Evolution & New Roles: How AI is changing the skills, responsibilities, and structures required to deliver customer outcomes.





How AI is changing the skills, responsibilities, and structures required to deliver customer outcomes. Success Metrics & Measurement: How services organizations can move beyond traditional metrics toward measurable business impact.





How services organizations can move beyond traditional metrics toward measurable business impact. Delivery Model Innovation: How continuous execution, shorter time-to-value, and AI-first processes are changing the way services are delivered.





How continuous execution, shorter time-to-value, and AI-first processes are changing the way services are delivered. Pricing & Partnerships: How outcome-based pricing and new partnership models could reshape the services business.





How outcome-based pricing and new partnership models could reshape the services business. Leadership & Strategy: How services leaders can rethink growth, operating models, and their organizations as AI becomes a core business lever.

Through executive roundtables, curated networking, and peer-led conversations, PropelX is designed to give leaders a space to challenge conventional thinking, share what is actually working, and take practical ideas back to their organizations.

A European community for what comes next

PropelX returns to London following its 2025 edition, which brought together Professional Services and delivery leaders from across Europe. The 2026 edition will expand that community, with 250+ attendees and 20+ speakers expected at the Pan Pacific London.

The event is designed specifically for senior leaders across Professional Services, implementation, customer success, delivery, and operations — the people responsible for building, scaling, and transforming services organizations.

"Some of the best ideas don't come from polished presentations," added Ganesan. "They come from conversations between people who are solving the same problems; what worked, what failed, what they're changing, and what they're still figuring out. That's what we want PropelX to be: a room where the people shaping the future of services can have those conversations openly."

PropelX 2026 will take place on September 10, 2026, at the Pan Pacific London. The venue, located in the heart of the city, is designed to provide an intimate setting for executive conversations, networking, and peer exchange.

For more information about PropelX 2026, visit www.rocketlane.com/propelx.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve project profitability. By unifying project management, resource planning, collaboration, and customer-facing experiences into a single modern platform, Rocketlane enables Professional Services teams to operate with clarity, speed, and impact.

Rocketlane also brings Nitro, its agentic AI layer, enabling AI agents to work alongside services teams and execute the work itself - from project planning and documentation to configuration, data migration, testing, risk management, and more.

Learn more at www.rocketlane.com.

Contact:

Varun Singh

+91-9176149544

[email protected]

SOURCE Rocketlane