Rocketlane Raises $60 Million Series C to Redefine Professional Services for the AI Era

Company revenue more than doubled in the past year as enterprises move from AI experimentation to agentic execution and measurable business outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, an AI-powered Professional Services Automation (PSA) company, today announced it has raised $60 million in Series C funding led by global software investor Insight Partners, bringing total capital raised to $105 million.

The funding follows a year of strong momentum for Rocketlane, during which the company more than doubled revenue, expanded its enterprise footprint, opened new offices in London, New York, and San Francisco, launched Nitro – the industry's first agentic execution platform for professional services teams – and saw average deal size increase 4.5× since 2023.

The momentum comes as enterprises move beyond AI experimentation into "The Outcome Era," where AI is judged by work completed, and tangible ROI delivered. While companies have invested heavily in AI tools, many still struggle to translate pilots into sustained operational impact. Professional services teams and Forward Deployed Engineering teams, responsible for deploying and operationalizing enterprise AI, have become central to delivering those outcomes.

According to Gartner, global spending on IT services, including consulting, implementation, and integration, is projected to approach $1.9 trillion . This reflects a growing reliance on services teams to operationalize enterprise AI and technology investments. While traditional PSA tools focus primarily on planning, staffing, and financial oversight, much of the actual delivery work – configuration, integrations, documentation, and testing – still relies heavily on manual effort. Rocketlane's execution agents are designed to operate directly within those delivery workflows, helping services teams increase capacity and consistency without proportional headcount growth .

"Professional services teams are crucial engines of enterprise software and help turn signed contracts into real business outcomes. Rocketlane's AI-first platform enables professional services teams to scale their impact without scaling headcount. We're proud to back a company that more than 25 of our portfolio companies already trust and whose customers include some of the most exciting and innovative AI-native companies," said Apoorva Goyal, Principal at Insight Partners.

From Tracking Work to Executing It

Earlier this month, Rocketlane launched Nitro , an agentic execution platform designed to embed AI directly into services delivery workflows.

Unlike traditional PSA and project management tools that track work and generate dashboards, Nitro deploys AI agents that identify risks early, rebalance resources in real time, and execute repeatable billable tasks such as migrations, configurations, documentation, testing, etc.

In early deployments, Nitro has the potential to reduce delivery effort by up to 50 percent while surfacing risks weeks earlier, enabling services teams to increase capacity without proportional headcount growth.

Rocketlane now serves more than 750 customers globally, including 17 companies on the Forbes Cloud 100 list. Customers include Intercom, Glean and Notion.

"Five years ago, SaaS was optimizing for product-led growth," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO and Co-founder of Rocketlane. "But implementing AI and driving adoption and outcomes in the enterprise has turned out to be harder, leading to buzz around 'Services Led Growth', with professional services teams, Forward Deployed Engineers and Agent PMs becoming the new heroes. With Nitro, our goal is to give these heroes the superpowers they need to execute their work with radical efficiency and succeed in the Outcome Era, where AI is judged by work completed, risk avoided, and revenue protected."

Scaling the Next Generation of Services Infrastructure

Rocketlane will use the new capital to accelerate development of Nitro's execution agents, expand enterprise go-to-market efforts, and scale its success globally.

"PSA was built to track work," said Ganesan. "The next generation of platforms will be built to execute it. That's the shift and category we're driving."

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve project profitability. By unifying project management, resource planning, collaboration, and customer-facing experiences into a single modern platform, Rocketlane enables Professional Services teams to operate with clarity, speed, and impact. Trusted by high-growth companies worldwide, Rocketlane is redefining how services teams deliver value in an AI-first world.

Learn more at www.rocketlane.com .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

SOURCE Rocketlane