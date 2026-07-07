Atlassian Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Rocketlane, Backing the Next Era of Professional Services Delivery

The investment underscores growing conviction that professional services teams are becoming the central engine of enterprise AI outcomes and that the category is ripe for a generational shift

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the agentic platform for implementations and professional services teams, today announced a strategic investment from Atlassian Ventures. The investment is a strong vote of confidence from one of the world's most influential enterprise software companies and a signal that professional services is entering a fundamentally new era.

The news arrives on the heels of Rocketlane's landmark year: a $60 million Series C led by Insight Partners (bringing total capital raised to $105 million), the launch of Nitro, the industry's first agentic execution platform for PS teams, more than doubled revenue, and a customer base that now spans 750+ companies globally, including 20 on the Forbes Cloud 100.

What makes this investment particularly notable is that Atlassian is not just a believer in Rocketlane's vision, they are a customer and have internally adopted Rocketlane to handle AI-driven professional services.

That experience, according to Atlassian Ventures, is precisely what drove the investment decision.

"We're seeing AI create meaningful opportunities for disruption across industries. Rocketlane's thoughtful approach to launching AI agent-led experiences for implementation services and consulting teams is exciting. Seeing our own services team at Atlassian choose Rocketlane was compelling proof of their momentum and the strength of their product in the category."

- Georgia Zhang, Head of Atlassian Ventures

'What the AI era means for PS delivery'

The AI era is forcing a fundamental reckoning in professional services, not just in the tools teams use, but in what delivery itself means. How work is scoped, priced, staffed, and measured is all up for reinvention. Rocketlane's bet is that the companies willing to sit with that discomfort and rebuild their delivery model around it will define the next decade of the industry.

"AI isn't just changing how PS teams do their work. It's challenging every assumption about what that work should look like in the first place. How you scope a project, how you price it, how you draw the line between human judgment and agent execution… these are all open questions now. The temptation is to take everything you know and layer AI on top of it. We think that's the wrong instinct. The teams that will win are the ones willing to rethink delivery from scratch, and that's exactly what we're building Rocketlane to support."

- Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO and Co-founder, Rocketlane

Rocketlane Nitro: Transforming How Services Work Gets Done

Rocketlane operates across the full lifecycle of professional services delivery: project management, resource and financial management, and customer-facing delivery. Through Nitro, the company is set to transform delivery operations across all three:

Execution transformation. For the first time, repeatable delivery tasks: migrations, configurations, environment setups, documentation, can be handed off to agents entirely. In early deployments, Nitro has demonstrated the potential to reduce delivery effort by up to 50 percent.

Delivery transformation. Signals surface risks and opportunities from project data, calls and emails as they rise. Nitro monitors customer health in real time, flags deviations, and enables proactive governance rather than reactive firefighting.

Back-office transformation. AI agents handle the administrative overhead that consumes delivery teams: timesheet governance, utilization tracking, compliance tasks, freeing consultants to focus on high-value billable work.

Together, these three layers represent a fundamental shift: from a platform that tracks the work, to one that does it.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is the agentic delivery platform built for teams running enterprise AI implementations. It empowers services teams to automate execution work such as migrations and configurations, streamline back-office operations, and transform project delivery with AI agents. Rocketlane also monitors delivery and customer signals, enforcing governance, surfacing risks early, and enabling proactive intervention. By unifying project management, resource planning, collaboration, and customer-facing experiences in a single platform, Rocketlane helps organizations deliver faster, more predictable outcomes. Trusted by modern and AI-native companies including Decagon, Intercom, Glean, Vercel, Notion, and 20 of Forbes Cloud 100 companies, Rocketlane is redefining how services teams deliver value in the AI-first era.

Learn more at www.rocketlane.com.

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Varun Singh

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SOURCE Rocketlane