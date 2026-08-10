RocketReach Expands Phone Verification and Grading through Strategic Partnership with Trestle

RocketReach and Trestle partnership verifies 190 million phone numbers with a 2x higher connection rate

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketReach, the leading sales and lead intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users and 95% of the S&P 500, announced their partnership with Trestle, a market leader in enterprise identity verification solutions. This strategic partnership enriches RocketReach's database of 190 million verified phone numbers with Trestle's enterprise-level identity data APIs.

Trestle processes more than 500 million queries monthly, delivering low-latency, real-time identity intelligence. As an organization that values data accuracy over inflated coverage, Trestle is lauded for their leading global phone verification performance.

"RocketReach is setting a new verification standard for every phone number they deliver, and we're proud to be their verification partner. Contact verification usually stops at whether a number exists, without transparency into the checks really taking place. At Trestle, we pair authoritative identity data and proprietary activity signals to grade the quality of every phone record. Pairing verified data with RocketReach's industry-leading contact database enables sales, recruiting, and marketing teams to form high-quality connections with confidence."

— Jordan Reynolds, CRO & Co-founder, Trestle

"Our partnership with Trestle is a huge unlock for RocketReach customers. We're looking down the barrel of an agentic future, and that future relies heavily on data that's trusted, verified, and secure. As we prepare to guide our customers through this shift, we can't be more excited to offer additional phone verification through Trestle. This collaboration strengthens our existing verification process, and allows us to deliver phone grades and filters that boost our customers' ability to form human connections in an AI era."

— Scott Kim, CEO, RocketReach

Every phone number, verified

While traditional phone validation tools offer high-level information – such as a phone's country code, line type category, "valid" or "invalid" status – few enrich phone data with actionable activity scores and quality grading. RocketReach and Trestle's strategic partnership aims to address this gap by verifying 100% of RocketReach's phone database. Analysis conducted by RocketReach found that contacts with phone numbers verified by Trestle are twice as likely to result in a successful connection as contacts that have not been verified yet.

In addition to Trestle-verified phone numbers, all RocketReach users have access to key enhancements such as:

New confidence grading for phones (A, A-, B) that automatically remove invalid (F grade) numbers

Enriched line types including mobile, direct dial, and office phones – backed by Trestle's 99+% accuracy

Enhanced search filters that surface contacts by mobile, direct dial, or office phone numbers

New phone grade-powered search that allows users to specify a minimum phone grade

Expanded API support for phone grades, line types, and user contact methods

Trusted data for all

Unlike competitors that charge extra for phone verification, RocketReach is committed to delivering verified sales and contact intelligence from day one. New and existing phone numbers in RocketReach will automatically be verified by Trestle at no additional cost. This added layer of verification gives Pro, Ultimate, and Custom RocketReach users immediate access to vetted phone numbers, line types, and confidence grades directly from their accounts.

"Data is the backbone for any business. That's why we approach verification as the standard, not an add-on gated behind a paywall. By offering instant access to Trestle-verified numbers, we give our customers the autonomy to skip questionable phone numbers and invest more of their time into driving successful connections."

— Scott Kim, CEO, RocketReach

About RocketReach

RocketReach is the leading sales and lead intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Powered by proprietary technology, RocketReach provides access to over 700 million contacts and 60 million companies worldwide. Sales, recruiting, and marketing teams rely on RocketReach to connect directly with the right people and decision-makers. Learn more at www.rocketreach.co.

About Trestle

Trestle's identity data APIs validate, verify, and enrich contact data so you can confidently engage with your customers. Processing more than 500 million queries monthly, Trestle's solutions help improve lead verification and prioritization, data enrichment, and customer onboarding by enhancing the contactability and legitimacy of your data. Trusted by enterprise companies like ActiveProspect, Twilio, and BestBuy, their mission is to make identity data accessible, accurate, and actionable for every business. Learn more at trestleiq.com.

SOURCE RocketReach.co