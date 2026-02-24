RocketReach Expands Signal Driven AI Prospecting Through Strategic Partnership with Autobound

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketReach, a leading sales and recruiting intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Autobound to expand its signal-driven AI capabilities and deliver more effective, time saving prospecting for revenue teams.

Through the partnership, RocketReach will incorporate Autobound's Signal Engine into its data ecosystem, giving customers access to a growing set of 400+ company and contact level signals. These signals include job changes, SEC filings, product launches, company news, social posts, patents, and additional sources that will continue to expand throughout the year.

The combination of RocketReach's highly accurate contact data, insights derived from millions of active users, and Autobound's comprehensive signals creates a differentiated foundation for AI driven prospecting. This event-driven approach enables teams to quickly identify meaningful moments to engage, prioritize the right opportunities, and drive more relevant outreach by replacing generic research and guesswork with real time context.

As RocketReach advances its AI strategy, the company is focused on automating the most time-consuming parts of prospecting so teams can act on relevant events with speed and confidence. RocketReach's AI philosophy centers on grounding automation in trusted data and real-world context so that AI increases signal and precision and delivers measurable ROI rather than accelerating noise.

"This partnership strengthens the foundation of our AI strategy," said Scott Kim, CEO of RocketReach. "By combining high quality contact data, insights from millions of users, and hundreds of signals, we are giving customers greater visibility into what matters most across their target prospects so they can focus their time on outreach that actually resonates."

In the coming months, RocketReach customers will be able to activate these insights directly within the platform or integrate them into existing tools and workflows through APIs and integrations, supporting how each team prefers to work.

"RocketReach has built a strong foundation around trusted data and ease of use," said Daniel Wiener, CEO and co-founder of Autobound. "Together, we are enabling revenue teams to turn relevant signals into timely, authentic outreach powered by AI."

This partnership reflects RocketReach's continued investment in AI-powered prospecting solutions that help teams reduce wasted efforts, increase relevance, and drive real business outcomes.

About RocketReach

RocketReach is the leading sales and lead-intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Powered by proprietary technology, RocketReach provides access to over 700 million contacts and 60 million companies worldwide. Sales, recruiting, and marketing teams rely on RocketReach to connect directly with the right people and decision-makers. Learn more at www.rocketreach.co.

About Autobound

Autobound is an AI sales intelligence platform that turns real-time buyer signals into personalized outreach. Its Signal Engine tracks 25+ proprietary sources — from SEC filings and earnings calls to hiring trends and social signals — delivering 400+ ranked insights across 270M+ contacts and 50M+ companies. AI Studio transforms those signals into ready-to-send, hyper-personalized emails and sequences in seconds. Revenue teams use Autobound to replace manual research with real-world context at scale, and leading sales and martech platforms license Autobound's signal data to power their own products. Rated 4.9/5 on G2 and trusted by 2,500+ teams. Learn more at autobound.ai.

