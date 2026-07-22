RocketReach Launches RocketReach MCP, Giving AI Assistants Direct Access to 700M+ Verified Contacts

New integration empowers sales, recruiting, and marketing teams to prospect within ChatGPT, Claude, and others using existing RocketReach data

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketReach, the leading sales and lead intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users and 95% of the S&P 500, today announced the launch of the RocketReach MCP Server. This milestone gives AI assistants direct, real-time access to RocketReach's database of 700 million verified contacts and 60 million companies via the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

The RocketReach MCP Server provides immediate compatibility with ChatGPT, Claude, and other MCP-enabled clients. The integration features a streamlined OAuth setup and allows users to perform lookups utilizing their current RocketReach credit balance without requiring additional billing or account creation.

"The best tools show up wherever people are already working. RocketReach MCP puts our entire contact database directly inside the AI assistants our customers use every day, no new tab, no new workflow, just a faster way to reach the right person. As AI transforms professional workflows, our strategy is to provide verified data exactly where teams are active. By integrating the world's most accurate professional database directly into the AI assistants our customers rely on daily, we are removing friction and enhancing the speed of connection "

— Scott Kim, CEO, RocketReach

Optimizing Workflows Through Native AI Integration

The RocketReach MCP Server addresses the disconnect between AI assistants and the verified company data essential for sales teams. Users can ask a natural-language question such as 'find me 20 VPs of Sales at Series B fintech companies in New York' and get verified contact results directly inside their AI assistant, automatically saved to their RocketReach account.

The initial release of the RocketReach MCP Server includes seven core capabilities:

Comprehensive person search by title, location, and company, and more

Advanced company filtering by industry, size, and funding stage, and more

Verified contact detail retrieval via profile identification

On-demand access to detailed company profiles

Unified calls for simultaneous person and company data lookups

Real-time account credit and usage monitoring

Server connectivity and status verification

Verified by Default

Unlike single-vendor AI integrations from some competitors, RocketReach MCP is client-neutral by design — one server connects to every major AI platform. Every lookup runs through RocketReach's real-time email verification, so AI assistants are working with data that's accurate now, not a static cache. Connections run on OAuth 2.1, RocketReach never shares credentials with the AI client, and users can disconnect any individual AI client independently at any time from their RocketReach account settings.

"From day one, our focus was on building an MCP that customers could trust. Every lookup through RocketReach's MCP server is verified in real time, using the same proprietary verification engine that powers our core platform.

— Jeremy Livingston, CTO, RocketReach

Market Availability

The RocketReach MCP Server is currently available to all RocketReach users. Search for RocketReach in ChatGPT Plugins, add RocketReach as a new custom Connector in Claude, or reference our detailed documentation and setup guides that can be found at knowledgebase.rocketreach.co.

About RocketReach

RocketReach is the leading sales and lead intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Powered by proprietary technology, RocketReach provides access to over 700 million contacts and 60 million companies worldwide. Sales, recruiting, and marketing teams rely on RocketReach to connect directly with the right people and decision-makers. Learn more at www.rocketreach.co.

SOURCE RocketReach.co