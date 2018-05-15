Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

"Our team members are experienced travelers and not afraid to share their opinions," said Ryan Meonske, director of Source-to-Settle at ServiceNow. "We were determined to show frequent travelers that we appreciate their efforts. Rocketrip provides a creative approach to travel that results in a win-win for employees and the company. It motivates employees to travel economically and feel good about the choice."

Rocketrip helps companies reduce travel costs by rewarding employees who save on business travel. For every dollar saved when booking trips, ServiceNow employees will keep 50 percent to spend on an array of rewards, prizes, and experiences ranging from family vacations to home improvements to a day at the spa.

"With a rapidly growing employee base, we see Rocketrip as attractive because it can unify our travel culture without taking away rights or privileges," Meonske added.

"Rocketrip solves the conflict between managing costs and taking great care of employees," said Dan Ruch, CEO of Rocketrip. "Employees feel more valued when the travel culture is aligned with their needs and wellbeing."

In 2017, Rocketrip's customers saved an average of $208 per business trip. Learn more about the platform at www.rocketrip.com

About Rocketrip

Rocketrip is the employee loyalty platform that inspires team members to travel smart and earn rewards while doing it. With sharp algorithms, a fresh user experience, and meaningful rewards, Rocketrip makes it easy for enterprises to save cash and thank employees for their choices. Rocketrip's vision is to help build businesses where employers and employees are equally invested in each other's success. Clients include Pandora, Feld Entertainment, and Twitter.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, Rocketrip's investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, Genacast Ventures, GV, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.rocketrip.com.

