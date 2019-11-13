Rocketrip Launches One-of-a-Kind Business Travel Recommendation Engine

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketrip, the business travel rewards solution that incentivizes business travelers to spend less, has released the first enterprise-grade flight and hotel recommendation engine: Rocketrip Recommends. By surfacing search results that are particularly valuable to business travelers, Rocketrip Recommends enhances the booking experience and lowers the barriers for employees to go above-and-beyond to earn rewards, thereby saving their company money. Rocketrip Recommends has reduced hotel spend an average of 33%, or $124 less per trip, when a recommendation is selected.

Rocketrip Recommends saves travelers time and effort by identifying the most cost-effective, yet convenient and relevant, flight and hotel itineraries. Those recommendations are based on corporate preferred vendors, traveler convenience, and reward optimization through Rocketrip's business travel rewards platform. In a world where the goals of business travel programs focus increasingly on employee engagement and talent retention, Rocketrip Recommends represents a crucial improvement to the business travel experience, while helping companies achieve their financial and cultural goals.

"Leveraging the principle of choice architecture, Rocketrip Recommends now makes the ordinarily overwhelming experience of selecting a hotel or flight quick and painless — while putting money back in everyone's pockets," said Greg Fraser, Chief Product Officer at Rocketrip. "We're making it easy for business travelers to find travel options that reward them and save their company money."

Travel managers today face a major challenge in getting employees to adopt technologies such as online booking tools. The problem doesn't stem from employee desire to continue booking over the phone with travel agents, but from technologies that aren't user-friendly or traveler-centric. Given Rocketrip's position in the market as an innovative, third party solution, features like this new recommendation engine greatly enhance these booking tools' usability. Moreover, they allow companies to overcome this challenge without replacing their existing travel management solutions.

"Rocketrip has already had a very meaningful impact on our program," said Anshul Maheshwari, Vice President, Treasurer at Varian Medical. "When our employees are traveling, the ability to be productive and enjoy travel is important. Rocketrip Recommends has helped improve our employees' travel experience and harmonized productivity and happiness."

Rocketrip transforms workplace behavior by unlocking the power of rewards. When employees shop for travel itineraries, Rocketrip gives them a custom Price to Beat and rewards them for extraordinary spending behavior by putting half the savings back in their pockets. Clients include ServiceNow, Feld Entertainment, and Twitter.

Founded in 2013 and Headquartered in New York City, Rocketrip's investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, Genacast Ventures, GV, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.rocketrip.com .

