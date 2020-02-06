Rocketrip names Efrat Moshkoviz as Vice President of Customer Success

With over a decade of B2B customer success, Moshkoviz will lead efforts to nurture customer relationships and ensure Rocketrip users realize greater savings. Moshkoviz worked as Vice President of Customer Success at job posting website, WayUp and Head of Customer Success at CX video experience platform, SundaySky before joining the Rocketrip team.

"The companies that use Rocketrip have already made impressive strides with the program," said Moshkoviz. "Seeing not only the increases in their savings and compliance but the personal stories from travelers on how Rocketrip has allowed them to invest in themselves is inspiring. I can't wait to see what the future brings, as our product and our client list grow."

Rocketrip is used today by many forward-thinking enterprise organizations looking to create cultures of empowerment and recognition while delivering significant savings on business travel. Through a calibrated algorithm, Rocketrip creates a "Price to Beat," which is unique to every booking. Employees then keep a portion of the savings when they choose options that fall below that mark. The platform works seamlessly within a company's existing travel program and integrates with travel management companies, online booking tools, and expense management platforms.

According to Rocketrip's CEO, Dan Ruch, "Efrat could not be joining the team at a better time. We're making some exciting leaps with our product in terms of the reporting we offer and the behavioral changes we enable. Efrat is the perfect person to ensure that our customers achieve everything we promise."

About Rocketrip

Rocketrip drives behavioral change in enterprise travel programs through incentives and meaningful rewards for positive travel booking choices. This creates significant cost savings, increases compliance with policy and online booking tools, and delights employees. Rocketrip is trusted by leading enterprise brands such as Twitter, ServiceNow, and Feld Entertainment.

Founded in 2013 and Headquartered in New York City, Rocketrip's investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, Genacast Ventures, GV, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.rocketrip.com.

