RockFest 80's Music Festival Returns For Year Three!

Paying homage to South Florida's local music scene, Rockfest 80's always brings the best local bands and gives them the opportunity to showcase their talent. The local bands joining the line-up thus far: Stellar Revival and Big Rock Band.

Miramar Amphitheater (Home to Rockfest 80's) located in Miramar, Florida, is the centerpiece of the Miramar Regional Park. The completion of the Miramar Amphitheater came in spring of 2017 with a July 4th grand opening. This state of the art amphitheater is the only amphitheater in South Florida with a canopy covering its 3,000 luxury seats, flanked by a general admission lawn that holds an additional 2,000 people. Being one of Broward County's extremely popular premier parks serving Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and both Ft Lauderdale and Miami. Along with a spectacular water park, the park has two soccer fields, a baseball field, basketball courts, BBQ areas and many party pavilions.

In addition to the music, there will be plenty of pop culture for rock fans to experience including:

*Muscle Car Alley: The ultimate muscle car experience. Three dozen cars spanning the 50's through today's muscle capturing the essence, where the WOW! the SEXY! and PURE ROCK! meet.

*Vendor Row: Over 20 Non-Food vendors selling their unique goods, joined by a group of merchandise stores selling both Artist and Custom designed RockFest merchandise.

*Midway Food & Beverage: Multiple Bars, Beer Garden, Wine Garden and a vast selection of food and tasty offerings.

General Admission and VIP tickets went on sale Friday, June 1 at Noon EST



VIP Tickets & Packages are available for music fans seeking that ultimate RockFest 80's experience.

To purchase tickets visit - Rockfest80s.com or Ticketmaster.com

Each price level is available in limited quantities.

*All tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis. The event is rain or shine.

Miramar Amphitheater is located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Florida 33028.

Doors open at noon daily and the show continues until 10:30 PM each day.

About RockFest Concerts LLC :

RockFest Concerts LLC is an innovative company with more than 100 years of entertainment experience behind the Third Annual RockFest 80's. The two-day musical festival celebrating 80's music and pop culture has brought a true rock festival back to South Florida annually, with this multiple artist event catering to 80's rock music fans. There are many sponsorship opportunities for brands and businesses to partner in on, including the VIP Experience hospitality tent sponsorship, RockFest's famed Muscle Car Alley, a Non-Food / Merchandise midway, a vast selection of Food and Beverages, Storage Lockers and Charging Station area with sponsorship available for locker wrapped billboards and much more.

