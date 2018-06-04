Rockfish Seafood & Grill Unveils New Menu to Highlight Handcrafted Seafood Entrees

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockfish Seafood & Grill®, a casual seafood restaurant chain based in Richardson, Texas, is adding new handcrafted-made from scratch, trendy dishes to be the star of its new menu.

"We have always had a significant amount of food that we make from scratch, but with this new menu, about 99% of the items will be scratch made in-house," stated Seth Wilkinson, CEO of Rockfish Seafood & Grill.

The new menu keeps a majority of their core menu offerings, but introduces a variety of mouthwatering, chef crafted dishes, such as:

Deviled Eggs topped with Lobster

Crab & Artichoke Stuffed Salmon

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Crab Topped Alaska Cod

Lobster Roll

Bomb Burger

Other long-term existing menu items have been modernized with today's taste trends:

Flash Fried Calamari with blistered Shishito Peppers

Alaska Cod Fish & Chips

Mussels Barcelona

Replaced mashed potatoes with loaded smashed potatoes

Replaced mashed sweet potatoes with sweet potato tots topped with basil-parmesan and a side of truffle aioli

Rockfish Seafood & Grill has improved many ingredients on the menu:

Bringing in a sushi grade Ahi Tuna

Replacing Pollock with Alaska Cod

Replacing our Chicken Breast with a larger and better-quality product

Upgrading our steak to a Beef Tenderloin Filet

Making a homemade shellfish stock from items we have in-house compared to buying a pre-made base

The improved menu offers a variety of seafood and non-seafood items which helps keep Rockfish Seafood & Grill relevant and relatable to our guest's cravings.

In addition to menu upgrades, online ordering and delivery has been added at all their locations to make the brand more accessible to more people.

"As we just celebrated our 20th anniversary, we know today's diner likes to have the option about where they eat and what they eat. We wanted to ensure our guests have carryout options and access to a variety of high quality, chef inspired dishes," stated Seth Wilkinson, CEO of Rockfish Seafood & Grill. "Our goal is to meet the growing demand of both families and solo diners looking to simplify needs by offering affordable, made from scratch delicious options all of our guests will enjoy."

Rockfish Seafood & Grill has 8 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, 2 locations in Houston, and one in Lubbock, TX. Rockfish also has an Open House/Grand Re-Opening Party on June 14th for the Richardson restaurant renovation completion.

For more information about Rockfish Seafood & Grill or to find your nearest location, visit rockfish.com.

About Rockfish Seafood & Grill

Rockfish Seafood & Grill is owned and operated by Rockfish Seafood Grill, Inc., a private company based in Richardson, Texas in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. The casual coastal seafood menu and monthly special events have struck a chord with customers. Guests are enthusiastic about the open kitchens, creative chef driven items, and knowledgeable staff. Favorites like the generous Cajun Pasta, Santa Fe Fish Tacos, Seasonal Wild Copper River Alaskan Salmon, Rock-a-Rita margarita, and award-winning Mexican Shrimp Cocktail are just a few reasons why.

