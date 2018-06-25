Rockfish Seafood Grill Celebrates Their New Location Being Open While Giving Back to the South Plains Community

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockfish Seafood Grill is now open at its new location on 413 University Ave, across from the Jones AT&T Stadium. The new location is much more spacious, updated and modern, with comfortable seating, a beautiful straight-line bar, and a great patio. While the look may be new, they haven't forgotten their roots of being a local, neighborhood restaurant. During the downtime to move, Employees banded together to help their community, namely The South Plains Food Bank, who had sent out an email blast calling for volunteers to help pick the apples in the Rotary District apple orchard that was overflowing.

"It's crucial for us to not only have a culture of service within our restaurant, but to extend that culture of service to our community as well," said Seth Wilkinson, CEO of Rockfish.

Although they are based out of Dallas, Rockfish has been a part of Lubbock for over 10 years, so they see this as one small way to give back to a community that has given them so much.

"We're proud to be a part of this community, and we look forward to partnering with the South Plains Food Bank in future endeavors," said Wilkinson.

Rockfish Seafood Grill is a Texas-based restaurant chain that is based out of Richardson, Texas. The company celebrated their 20-year anniversary this past January. The Lubbock location has been a staple seafood joint for over ten years. They have also received The Lubbock Avalanche Journal's Best of Lubbock award for seafood for at least three years consecutively. Rockfish Seafood Grill has also been a staple at the Meals on Wheels Mardi Gras event at the civic center for years.

