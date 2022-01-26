Rockford Fosgate® Announces Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate® Road King™ Audio System

Powering the audio is a 250-watt Bluetooth™ connected amplifier designed to easily pair with your iOS or Android smartphone. Once connected the Harley-Davidson® Audio App allows for tuning adjustments via an integrated 7-band equalizer. The app is also equipped with Smart Speed Control that uses GPS to monitor speed and based on that, the Harley-Davidson® App adjusts the volume automatically so the rider can watch the road ahead.

Speaker placement is the only question when choosing which Road King™ audio system to install. The options include Tour-Pak® luggage speakers, saddlebag speakers, or speakers in the front lowers. All three options include a pair of high-performance Stage 2 speakers that feature a durable injection molded woofer and a separate bridge-mounted tweeter. These 125-watt speakers are designed specifically for left and right applications, so the speakers are always pointed directly at the listening position, which makes sure the audio is hitting right where it needs to.

For more information about Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate Road King™ Audio Systems, please visit rockfordfosgate.com

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

Related Links

http://www.rockfordfosgate.com

