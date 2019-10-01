Rockford Fosgate® Announces New M0 Line of Marine Speakers

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce the debut of the M0 Element Ready® full range 6.5-inch speakers built to withstand water, salt, dust, and UV. The M0-65 (white) and M0-65B (black) speakers will begin shipping later this year at an MSRP of $119.99.

The newly designed M0 speakers feature weatherproofing technology specific for use in marine watercraft and off-road vehicle audio systems. The 100% UV stable frame combined with an encapsulated motor assembly, and marine grade connectors yield a driver that will not discolor or corrode in the harsh marine environment.

Purpose built to play high quality sound in the outdoors, the M0 speakers deliver superb low end and mid-range frequency reproduction via an injection molded mineral filled polypropylene cone body, santoprene surround, and Rockford's patented VAST (vertical attach surround technique) Technology to increase the effective radiating cone area. By pairing this with an efficient, grill integrated, tweeter the speakers' sonic signature is rounded out by smooth crystal-clear high frequencies.

Additional specifications include:

50W RMS

4-ohm Voice coil

0.5inch (13mm) LCP Balanced Dome Tweeter

Frequency Response 53Hz – 20KHz

Klippel Verified, ASTM B117, ASTM G154, IPX6, ISO60068-2-64, and CE Certified

2 Year Warranty

