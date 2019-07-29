Rockford Fosgate® Announces Partnership with Polaris® to Deliver Factory Installed Audio in 2020 Polaris General® 1000 Deluxe

TEMPE, Ariz., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Side-by-side (SxS) enthusiasts can now drive their new Polaris General off the show room floor while jamming to their favorite soundtrack playing through the Rockford Fosgate audio system purpose built for the off road.

Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce that it has partnered with Polaris to deliver the first factory installed sound system specifically designed and tuned for off-road performance. It is the first of its kind offered by any manufacturer in the industry. The Rockford Fosgate equipped 2020 General Deluxe models were unveiled to Polaris Dealers at their event on July 28th and will begin shipping to dealerships this August.

"Our team of designers here at Rockford are proud to be leading the way for the next generation of audio in off-road vehicles," explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. "It was a challenge to figure out the best solution to integrate premium sound into these models, but after optimizing the speakers and their locations, we knew that we could deliver an amazing sound experience in the General."

The 2020 General will feature high efficiency Rockford Fosgate speakers designed for volume and clarity in the open-air environment. With Bluetooth streaming, Pandora control, and AM/FM, capabilities, drivers may choose any soundtrack for their adventure. Additionally, Element Ready™ speakers housed in rugged, yet lightweight, enclosures acoustically enhance the passengers listening experience regardless of their seating position.

"In working with the team at Polaris we see that they are as passionate about off-road as we are about our music," said Bill Jackson, Rockford CEO and President. "We both strive to deliver class leading products to enthusiasts of our brands, and I believe that the fact that Polaris recognized this opportunity to give their owners features they demand in vehicles fully equipped from the factory reinforces their position as a market leader."

